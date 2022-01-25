All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 4090Windows 11Halo InfiniteBattlefield 2042Elon MuskGTA 6RTX 3080HDMI 2.1

Trump family discovers crypto 'TrumpCoin', vows to take 'legal action'

The Trump family has been made aware of a cryptocurrency coin called 'TrumpCoin' and has publicly vowed to take 'legal action'.

@JakConnorTT
Published Tue, Jan 25 2022 2:32 AM CST
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Some members of the Trump family have been made aware of the existence of cryptocurrency that uses their family name.

Eric Trump took to Twitter to announce a "Fraud alert" for a cryptocurrency called "TrumpCoin" that uses the ticker symbol $TRUMP. Eric Trump goes on to write that this cryptocurrency project has nothing to do with the Trump family, and that they "do not authorize the use and we are in no way affiliated with this group." Eric concludes his tweet by writing that "legal action will be taken".

Notably, the TrumpCoin is a meme cryptocurrency, which means it has been created as a joke, holds no inherent utility or value. In response to the tweet from Eric Trump, the TrumpCoin Twitter account posted a screenshot of its website that states that "TrumpCoin" is in no way owned, operated, endorsed, or affiliated with Donald Trump, the Trump Organization, or any other organization owned and/or operated by Donald J. Trump or any of his affiliates.

For more information on this story, check out this link here.

Trump family discovers crypto 'TrumpCoin', vows to take 'legal action' 01 | TweakTown.com
Buy at Amazon

innoGadgets Physical Bitcoin Plated with 24-Carat Gold

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$7.95
$7.95$7.95-
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 1/25/2022 at 12:29 am CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:twitter.com, decrypt.co

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science and space news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.