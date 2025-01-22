All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
Artificial Intelligence

Elon Musk says 'they don't actually have the money' to build huge $500 billion Stargate system

Elon Musk on the new Project Stargate system with $500 billion of funding, says 'they don't actually have the money' to build the AI system.

Gaming Editor
Published
1 minute & 30 seconds read time
TL;DR: President Trump announced Project Stargate, a $500 billion AI infrastructure initiative, with support from OpenAI, Oracle, and SoftBank. However, Elon Musk claims the funding is insufficient, with SoftBank securing less than $10 billion. The project aims to keep AI advancements within the U.S., countering global competition.

President Trump announced an ambitious $500 billion AI infrastructure called Project Stargate, but now SpaceX and Tesla boss Elon Musk has said: "they don't actually have the money". Check out his post on X below:

In recent news, the Trump administration had OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, Oracle CEO Larry Edison, and SoftBank CEO Masayoshi San starting a $100 billion investment into Project Stargate, with a goal of $500 billion in the coming four years. NVIDIA, Microsoft, and other partners are involved in the AI supercomputer project.

Musk posted on X that "they don't actually have the money" adding that "SoftBank has well under $10B secured. I have that on good authority". This is some strong comments from the SpaceX and Tesla boss, considering he's involved with DOGE inside of the Trump administration (not the cryptocurrency, but rather the Government of Department Efficiency).

President Trump said: "What we want to do is we want to keep it in this country. China is a competitor, others are competitors. We want to be in this country, and we're making it available. I'm gonna help a lot through emergency declarations, because we have an emergency, we have to get this stuff built. So they have to produce a lot of electricity. And we'll make it possible for them to get this production done easily, at their own plants if they want".

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman said at The White House: "I think this will be the most important project of this era. We wouldn't be able to do this without you, Mr. President".

