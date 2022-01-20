All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
AMD Radeon PRO W6400: workstation Navi 24 GPU on 6nm, 4GB GDDR6, 50W

AMD launches its first workstation GPU on 6nm TSMC, the new Navi 24-based Radeon PRO W6400 -- requires just 50W of power.

@anthony256
Published Thu, Jan 20 2022 6:54 PM CST
AMD has officially launched its new low-end workstation GPU with the introduction of the Radeon PRO W6400, which is based on the Navi 24 GPU and packs 4GB of GDDR6 memory.

AMD Radeon PRO W6400: workstation Navi 24 GPU on 6nm, 4GB GDDR6, 50W 05 | TweakTown.com

The new AMD Radeon PRO W6400 workstation GPU is based on the Navi 24 GPU which is made on the 6nm TSMC process node, the first in workstation GPU on 6nm, with 4GB of GDDR6 on a 64-bit memory bus. The Navi 24 GPU has 768 Stream Processors, so you won't be taking this into your work at Pixar and booting up your dailies, but the Radeon PRO W6400 is here.

AMD is only providing 4 x PCIe 4.0 lanes wired to the GPU, even though the Radeon PRO W6400 workstation card arrives with a full-sized PCIe 4.0 slot. The new Navi 24-based Radeon PRO W6400 workstation GPU slots under the higher-end Apple Max exclusive Radeon PRO W6000X series -- as well as the Navi 21-powered W6800, Navi 23-based W6600, and Navi 24-based W6400 -- the new Navi 24 GPU skips over the Navi 22, which we might eventually see later in the year.

We should expect GPU clocks on the Navi 24 GPU to reach around 2300MHz, offering up 3.5 TFLOPs of FP32 compute performance.

NEWS SOURCE:videocardz.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

