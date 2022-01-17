AMD Radeon PRO W6400 workstation GPU should be revealed on January 19

AMD teases 'Be one of the first to know more' for its upcoming Radeon PRO W6400 workstation GPU, announcement coming on January 19.

It looks like AMD Is about to reveal a new workstation GPU, with the upcoming Radeon PRO W6400 card teased for a January 19 announcement. Check it out:

AMD has teased some blue gemstones that could be Sapphire, Tanzanite, or Kynite -- with a new king -- a king of its class, that is. We're not talking about a new performance king that would hit the high-end, but rather a new Navi 24-based budget workstation GPU that will compete against the NVIDIA T600 Turing GPU.

It should be the last member in the stack of RDNA 2 cards, but offer AMD a battle partner to NVIDIA's T600 Turing GPU. We will know more details in a few days, but I would expect less VRAM than usual and a single PCIe power connector. We'll know all about AMD's new Navi 24-based Radeon PRO W6400 (and whatever else the company unveils) on January 19.

