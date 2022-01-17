All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
AMD Radeon PRO W6400 workstation GPU should be revealed on January 19

AMD teases 'Be one of the first to know more' for its upcoming Radeon PRO W6400 workstation GPU, announcement coming on January 19.

Published Mon, Jan 17 2022 9:35 PM CST
It looks like AMD Is about to reveal a new workstation GPU, with the upcoming Radeon PRO W6400 card teased for a January 19 announcement. Check it out:

AMD has teased some blue gemstones that could be Sapphire, Tanzanite, or Kynite -- with a new king -- a king of its class, that is. We're not talking about a new performance king that would hit the high-end, but rather a new Navi 24-based budget workstation GPU that will compete against the NVIDIA T600 Turing GPU.

It should be the last member in the stack of RDNA 2 cards, but offer AMD a battle partner to NVIDIA's T600 Turing GPU. We will know more details in a few days, but I would expect less VRAM than usual and a single PCIe power connector. We'll know all about AMD's new Navi 24-based Radeon PRO W6400 (and whatever else the company unveils) on January 19.

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

