Feature-complete build of Horizon Forbidden West leaked

A content-complete build of Guerrilla Games' new PlayStation exclusive Horizon Forbidden West has been leaked into the wild.

@DeekeTweak
Published Wed, Jan 12 2022 3:25 PM CST
A full build of Horizon Forbidden West has leaked early onto the internet--beware of spoilers!

Horizon Forbidden West has repeatedly been leaked out into the wild, sources tell Video Game Chronicle. The build is apparently an early version that's essentially content complete with all of the core gameplay features and mechanics intact, but isn't entirely finalized and is missing art assets and the like. This may make it easier for Guerrilla Games and Sony to track down.

Sony has responded to the leaks as any billion-dollar company protecting its IPs would: By issuing DMCA takedowns and strikes across social media. The leaked images have been scrubbed from Twitter, Imgur, and even 4Chan is feeling the pressure.

So far only written descriptions of the leaks have been published online and there are a few screenshots circulating of the game running on a jailbroken PS4, however those are hard to find as Sony is taking the aforementioned steps to protect its franchise.

Horizon Forbidden West is due out February 18, 2022 on PS4 and PS5, and the PS4 version will have an optional free upgrade to a next-gen PS5 copy.

NEWS SOURCE:videogameschronicle.com

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

