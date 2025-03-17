All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
Gaming

Voice actor for PlayStation's Horizon series responds to her AI-generated character

The voice actor for Aloy in Horizon Zero Dawn and Forbidden West has repsonded to the recently leaked video of an AI generated version of Aloy.

Voice actor for PlayStation's Horizon series responds to her AI-generated character
Tech and Science Editor
Published
1 minute & 45 seconds read time
TL;DR: The voice actor for Aloy in Horizon Zero Dawn and Forbidden West has addressed a leaked video featuring an AI-generated version of Aloy.

The voice actor behind Aloy, the main character from Horizon Zero Dawn and Horizon Forbidden West, has commented on the recently leaked video that shows an AI-generated Aloy.

AI-generated Aloy responding to questions

The voice behind the iconic PlayStation character Ashly Burch took to TikTok to comment on the AI-generated video that leaked last week, with Burch explaining the developer of the Horizon games contacted her shortly after the video leaked and informed her that none of her personal data or voice acting was used in the creation of the AI-generated Aloy. Gorilla also said to the voice actor the demo didn't reflect "anything that was actively in development".

After the disclaimers, Burch went on to say how the AI-generated content made her feel as whole, with the voice actor going on to mention how this video emerged during an ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike, where actors are protesting against the use of AI in the video game industry as a means of replacing them. These strikes are extremely similar to the SAG-AFTRA strikes in the film and TV industry that occurred in 2023, where actors pushed studios for protections against AI generating their likenesses without permission and ultimately replacing them.

"The technology isn't the problem, game companies wanting to use the technology isn't the problem. The problem is that we are currently on strike and the bargaining group [for the game studios] will not agree to give us common sense protections."

"I feel worried not because the technology exists, not even because game companies want to use it. Of course they do, they always want to use technological advancements. I just imagine a video like this coming out that does have someone's performance attached to it," Burch explained.

"If we lose this fight, that person would have no recourse. They wouldn't have any protections, any way to fight back. And that possibility... It makes me so sad," added Burch

"I love this industry and this art form so much and I want there to be a new generation of actors. I want there to be so many more incredible game performances. [...] If we don't win, then that future is really compromised."

NEWS SOURCE:pcgamer.com

Tech and Science Editor

Email IconX IconLinkedIn Icon

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science, space, and artificial intelligence news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms.

