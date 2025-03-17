Voice actor for PlayStation's Horizon series responds to her AI-generated character

The voice actor for Aloy in Horizon Zero Dawn and Forbidden West has repsonded to the recently leaked video of an AI generated version of Aloy.

AI-generated Aloy responding to questions

The voice behind the iconic PlayStation character Ashly Burch took to TikTok to comment on the AI-generated video that leaked last week, with Burch explaining the developer of the Horizon games contacted her shortly after the video leaked and informed her that none of her personal data or voice acting was used in the creation of the AI-generated Aloy. Gorilla also said to the voice actor the demo didn't reflect "anything that was actively in development".

After the disclaimers, Burch went on to say how the AI-generated content made her feel as whole, with the voice actor going on to mention how this video emerged during an ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike, where actors are protesting against the use of AI in the video game industry as a means of replacing them. These strikes are extremely similar to the SAG-AFTRA strikes in the film and TV industry that occurred in 2023, where actors pushed studios for protections against AI generating their likenesses without permission and ultimately replacing them.