PS5 Pro is so powerful that it doubles FPS in first-party Sony games

Sony's new $700 PlayStation 5 Pro offers some big advantages over the base PS5, and has been confirmed to double FPS in select first-party Sony games.

The PS5 Pro's new hardware leap is so powerful that it can double FPS in select first-party games, Sony Interactive Entertainment teams have confirmed.

2

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

A bit ago, Sony announced its new $700 PS5 Pro console, promising big performance and visual upgrades in the right hands. First-party devs may have the best chance of fully optimizing games on the system because their closeness with Sony's console engineers, and in the Pro's tech demo, architect Mark Cerny said that the system could even double frame rates.

Popular Popular Now: Palworld developer Pocketpair officially responds to Nintendo lawsuit

That's apparently the case for Horizon Forbidden West. In a recent PlayStation Blog post, Guerrilla Games' studio director Jan-Bart van Beek revealed that Aloy's sequel will run at 60FPS in Quality Mode on the PlayStation 5 Pro. This mode was originally locked to just 30FPS on the base PlayStation 5. This bodes well for gamers who opt for high-FPS performance gaming especially in an action-oriented experience like the Horizon titles.

Read Also: 75% of PS5 owners prefer 60FPS performance modes, not 30FPS graphics modes

Read Also: PS5 architect admits 30FPS can deliver 'choppier visuals' and 'less responsive controls'

van Beek explains how Horizon Forbidden West will utilize the PS5 Pro's hefty GPU upgrade, and also says that the Horizon Zero Dawn remaster will have a PS5 Pro upgrade patch too.