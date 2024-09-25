PS5 Pro is so powerful that it doubles FPS in first-party Sony games

Sony's new $700 PlayStation 5 Pro offers some big advantages over the base PS5, and has been confirmed to double FPS in select first-party Sony games.

The PS5 Pro's new hardware leap is so powerful that it can double FPS in select first-party games, Sony Interactive Entertainment teams have confirmed.

A bit ago, Sony announced its new $700 PS5 Pro console, promising big performance and visual upgrades in the right hands. First-party devs may have the best chance of fully optimizing games on the system because their closeness with Sony's console engineers, and in the Pro's tech demo, architect Mark Cerny said that the system could even double frame rates.

That's apparently the case for Horizon Forbidden West. In a recent PlayStation Blog post, Guerrilla Games' studio director Jan-Bart van Beek revealed that Aloy's sequel will run at 60FPS in Quality Mode on the PlayStation 5 Pro. This mode was originally locked to just 30FPS on the base PlayStation 5. This bodes well for gamers who opt for high-FPS performance gaming especially in an action-oriented experience like the Horizon titles.

Read Also: 75% of PS5 owners prefer 60FPS performance modes, not 30FPS graphics modes

Read Also: PS5 architect admits 30FPS can deliver 'choppier visuals' and 'less responsive controls'

van Beek explains how Horizon Forbidden West will utilize the PS5 Pro's hefty GPU upgrade, and also says that the Horizon Zero Dawn remaster will have a PS5 Pro upgrade patch too.

"PlayStation 5 Pro brings a lot of extra horsepower that has allowed us to really push the graphical fidelity, while also maintaining the stable high framerates that we all enjoy so much. For Horizon Forbidden West, that means you can now enjoy a visual quality that matches or surpasses the Quality mode on the regular PlayStation 5, but now at 60 FPS - double the framerate.

"It's also good to point out that visual quality isn't just about resolution, it's about so much more.

"There are many improvements to the Decima engine that are now made possible because of the rendering power of PS5 Pro. You'll see improvement to shadows, depth-of-field, skin and hair shaders, clouds, god rays and so much more. It's pure eye candy at racecar levels of performance. We hope you enjoy it.

"We're also very happy to share that Horizon Zero Dawn Remastered comes with native support for PlayStation 5 Pro. This includes a range of graphical features that have been improved to make use of the power of the PS5 Pro, while also delivering ultra-high fidelity at blazing fast framerates."

