Corsair ONE i300 desktop PC: tiny PC, premium gaming, starts at $4000

Corsair's latest ONE i300 desktop gaming PC: 12-liter size, packs Intel Alder Lake CPU, DDR5 RAM, GeForce RTX 3080 starts at $4000.

@anthony256
Published Thu, Jan 6 2022 8:28 AM CST
Corsair has unveiled its latest ONE i300 series compact desktop PC, packing Intel's latest 12th Gen Core "Alder Lake" CPUs with the flagship Core i9-12900K up for offer inside.

The company is outfitting its ONE i300 gaming PC with its in-house VENGEANCE DDR5 memory, with up to 64GB of DDR5-4800 memory on offer. Inside, we've got up to the flagship Intel Core i9-12900K processor, 64GB VENGEANCE DDR5-4800 memory, and an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 or GeForce RTX 3080 Ti graphics card.

Connectivity wise, Corsair's new ONE i300 gaming PC rocks 2 x Thunderbolt 4 ports, USB 3.0 ports, enthusiast-grace 2.5GbE networking, Wi-Fi, HDMI 2.1 and DisplayPort 1.4 connectors that are good for up to 4K 144Hz or 8K 60Hz. All of this arrives in a small 12-liter frame and is powered by Corsair's own SF750 PSU.

Corsair ONE i300 desktop PC: tiny PC, premium gaming, starts at $4000 02 | TweakTown.comCorsair ONE i300 desktop PC: tiny PC, premium gaming, starts at $4000 03 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 6 IMAGES
Corsair ONE i300 desktop PC: tiny PC, premium gaming, starts at $4000 04 | TweakTown.comCorsair ONE i300 desktop PC: tiny PC, premium gaming, starts at $4000 06 | TweakTown.com

Corsair is using a patented convection-assisted, low-noise liquid cooling system to keep the ONE i300 system cool, as well as its in-house Corsair MP600 Gen4 PCIe M.2 NVMe SSD for super-fast storage.

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

