ZOTAC put a desktop GeForce RTX 5060 Ti 16GB GPU in its new tiny mini ZBOX PC

TL;DR: ZOTAC's new ZBOX MAGNUS EN75060TC is the world's smallest mini PC featuring a powerful desktop-class GeForce RTX 5060 Ti 16GB GPU and Intel Core Ultra 7 255HX CPU. Designed for compact 1440p gaming and AI tasks, it offers advanced connectivity but requires additional RAM and storage purchases.

We got our first look at ZOTAC's new ZBOX MAGNUS EN75060TC back at Computex 2025, a new compact mini PC that packs a powerful desktop-class GeForce RTX 5060 Ti 16GB GPU inside its 2.65-liter chassis. Marketed as a console-sized solution for gamers, alongside being a capable AI PC, it's considerably smaller than a PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X|S.

3

VIEW GALLERY - 3 IMAGES

To fit all of this GPU power inside a mini PC that could comfortably be placed underneath a TV or on a desk next to a display, it also features a mobile processor in the form of the Arrow Lake-powered Intel Core Ultra 7 255HX, which features 8 Performance-cores and 12 Efficient-cores with a maximum frequency of 5.2 GHz. A powerful CPU in its own right that also includes integrated Arc graphics.

What makes ZOTAC's new ZBOX MAGNUS so impressive and viable as a compact gaming PC or Steam-box-like machine is the fact that it includes the full 16GB variant of the GeForce RTX 5060 Ti and not the 8GB model, unlocking fast 1440p resolution gaming with crisp visuals thanks to DLSS 4.

Read more: ZOTAC has created the world's smallest GeForce RTX 5060 Ti 16GB PC

3

The unit has now launched in China for 13,999 Yuan (via Wccftech), which is around $1,966.22 USD. It's a steep price because it's a 'barebones' model that doesn't include memory (RAM) or storage. The ZOTAC MAGNUS EN275060TC (Barebone) edition includes support for up to 96GB DDR5-6400 CSODIMM/DDR5-5600 SO-DIMM memory and two M.2 NVMe PCIe 4.0 x4 SSD slots for storage. So yeah, you'll need to spend more to get it up and running.

Connectivity-wise, it's stacked with dual Thunderbolt 4, a UHS-II SDXC card reader, and USB 3.2 Gen2 (10Gbps, Type-A). In addition to this, you've got dual 2.5Gbit LAN, WiFi 7, and Bluetooth 5.4. Pricing aside, it's still an impressive little unit with its 2.65-liter size equating to a width of only 62.2mm. Per ZOTAC's description, this makes it the "world's smallest PC with a desktop GeForce RTX 50 series GPU."