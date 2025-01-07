Alienware's new flagship Area-51 Desktop PC: Intel Core Ultra 9 285K, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5090

Alienware's new Area-51 Gaming PC features up to an Intel Core Ultra 9 285K processor, 64GB RAM, and NVIDIA's new GeForce RTX 5090 graphics card.

TL;DR: Alienware has reintroduced its Area-51 in desktop and gaming laptop forms, featuring Intel's Core Ultra 9 285K processor and NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 5090 GPU. The 80L tower supports over 600W graphics power and 280W processing power, with easy upgradeability via instructional QR codes. Starting at $4499, availability begins in Q1 2025. Alienware has reintroduced its Area-51 in desktop and gaming laptop forms, featuring Intel's Core Ultra 9 285K processor and NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 5090 GPU. The 80L tower supports over 600W graphics power and 280W processing power, with easy upgradeability via instructional QR codes. Starting at $4499, availability begins in Q1 2025.

Alienware has just reintroduced its iconic Area-51 in both desktop and gaming laptop form, with the new Area-51 Desktop PC packing Intel's flagship Core Ultra 9 285K processor, and NVIDIA's just-announced flagship GeForce RTX 5090 graphics card. Check it out:

Alienware's new flagship Area-51 Desktop Gaming PC sees the company returning to its roots with a new gaming system that caters to the desires of PC gaming enthusiasts, as well as long-time Alienware fans who have a "deep appreciation for technology and a can-do attitude for manually customizing their build to their needs" according to the company.

Inside, the full-sized 80L tower packs headroom for over 600W of dedicated graphics power, and up to 280W of dedicated processing power, meaning Alienware's new Area-51 Desktop Gaming PC can handle up to NVIDIA's new ultra-enthusiast GeForce RTX 5090 graphics card, and Intel's new flagship Core Ultra 9 285K processor.

4

VIEW GALLERY - 4 IMAGES

There are dual 140mm fans to direct cool ambient air upwards and into the GPU fans, ensuring maximum air is flowing into the most expensive and crucial part of your Gaming PC. Alienware is also using larger dual 180mm fans to push air laterally towards the GPU, CPU, and RAM from the front of the Area-51 Desktop PC.

Elite Performance : With available headroom for more than 600W of dedicated graphics power and up to 280W of dedicated processing power, Area-51 supports the highest performance components up to an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5090 GPU and Intel® Core™ Ultra 9 285K CPU, allowing games to run and sustain at their limits.

Standard Components : Industry standard components allow the most critical parts to be easily replaced and serviced, including the motherboard, power supply, CPU, GPU, RAM, storage, fans and more.

Scalable Design: At 80L, this full-size tower is designed to comfortably support and exceed the size requirements of today's largest components, prepare for future upgrades, and create the ideal thermal solution.

The upgradeability of the Alienware Area-51 Desktop Gaming PC is easier than ever, with the company including a QR code inside of the chassis that will help users with instructional videos on how to complete updates, repairs, and modifications of key components inside of the system. This will include guides to help users change their RAM, SSD, GPU, power supply, and other basic maintenance like cleaning the fans and filters inside of the system.

4

Alienware's new Area-51 Desktop Gaming PC can be configured to be an absolute beast system, with up to Intel's new Core Ultra 9 285K processor, up to NVIDIA's new GeForce RTX 5090 32GB graphics card, up to 64GB of DDR5-6400 RAM, up to 8TB of Gen4 SSD storage (dual 4TB Gen4 SSDs), and either a 360mm or 240mm AIO liquid cooler (with an option to upgrade to a 420mm AIO cooler).

There's also up to a 1500W Platinum Rated ATX12VO power supply, or an 850W Gold Rated ATX12VO PSU, with 7 customizable AlienFX lighting zones with over 16.7 million colors and 6 different lighting effects, with it all managed through Alienware Command Center (AWCC).

Now... price!

The Alienware Area-51 Desktop Gaming PC starts at $4499 with the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080, while entry configurations pricing is "coming soon" says the company, while availability begins in Q1 2025 in select configurations.