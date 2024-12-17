Acer's next-gen Predator Orion 7000 desktop PCs feature RTX 5090 32GB, RTX 5080 16GB GPUs

TL;DR: Acer's Predator Orion 7000 series desktop PCs feature NVIDIA's next-gen GeForce RTX 5090 with 32GB GDDR7 and RTX 5080 with 16GB GDDR7. They include Intel's Core Ultra 200 series "Arrow Lake" processors, 32GB DDR5 memory, dual 1TB SSDs, and will be showcased at CES 2025. Acer's Predator Orion 7000 series desktop PCs feature NVIDIA's next-gen GeForce RTX 5090 with 32GB GDDR7 and RTX 5080 with 16GB GDDR7. They include Intel's Core Ultra 200 series "Arrow Lake" processors, 32GB DDR5 memory, dual 1TB SSDs, and will be showcased at CES 2025.

Acer's next-gen Predator Orion 7000 series desktop PCs have been listed, featuring NVIDIA's next-gen GeForce RTX 5090 with 32GB GDDR7, and the RTX 5080 with 16GB of GDDR7 memory.

The new Acer Predator Orion 7000 desktop PCs will be featuring Intel's new Core Ultra 200 series "Arrow Lake" processors, with each of the systems teased powered by the Core Ultra 7 265KF processor. The two new desktop PCs also feature 32GB of DDR5 memory (2 x 16GB) sticks with support for up to 128GB of memory, dual 1TB SSDs (no mention of Gen4 or Gen5) and feature two different GPUs.

The higher-end Acer Predator Orion 7000 system features NVIDIA's new flagship GeForce RTX 5090 graphics card, with Acer specifically mentioning it has 32GB of GDDR7 memory, meanwhile, the other Predator Orion 7000 system features the GeForce RTX 5080 with 16GB of GDDR7 memory.

NVIDIA will be announcing its next-gen GeForce RTX 50 series "Blackwell" gaming GPUs at CES 2025 in a few weeks time, so we're sure Acer will be unveiling its new Predator Orion 7000 series desktop gaming PCs at the event, too. Both of the systems appear to be identical apart from the CPU, RAM, SSD, case, cooling, RGB options, and operating system (Windows 11 Home) with the difference being the choice between the RTX 5090 and RTX 5080.