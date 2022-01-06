All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
NASA releases jaw-dropping ISS photo of a crescent moon above Earth

An astronaut aboard the International Space Station has captured a phenomenal image of a crescent moon hovering above Earth.

Published Thu, Jan 6 2022 2:35 AM CST
NASA has released a new phenomenal image taken by an astronaut aboard the International Space Station (ISS).

NASA releases jaw-dropping ISS photo of a crescent moon above Earth 01 | TweakTown.com

NASA's Earth Observatory published the photograph taken by an unnamed member of the Expedition 66 crew currently stationed on the floating laboratory. The crew of seven includes astronauts from NASA, the European Space Agency, the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency, and Russia's State Space Corporation, Rocosmos. The image was snapped using a digital camera while the ISS was flying over the Pacific Ocean at the height of 262 miles.

Looking at the image, we can see a beautiful range of colors that LiveScience reports are representative of the first four layers of Earth's atmosphere: "the troposphere, between zero and 7.5 miles (12 km); the stratosphere, between 7.5 and 31 miles (50 km); the mesosphere, between 31 and 50 miles (80 km); and the thermosphere, between 50 and 440 miles (700 km)". If you are interested in reading more about this image or would like to learn more about Earth's atmosphere and how it influences the colors humans see, check out this link here.

NEWS SOURCES:earthobservatory.nasa.gov, livescience.com, climate.nasa.gov

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science and space news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

