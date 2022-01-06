NASA releases jaw-dropping ISS photo of a crescent moon above Earth

NASA has released a new phenomenal image taken by an astronaut aboard the International Space Station (ISS).

NASA's Earth Observatory published the photograph taken by an unnamed member of the Expedition 66 crew currently stationed on the floating laboratory. The crew of seven includes astronauts from NASA, the European Space Agency, the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency, and Russia's State Space Corporation, Rocosmos. The image was snapped using a digital camera while the ISS was flying over the Pacific Ocean at the height of 262 miles.

Looking at the image, we can see a beautiful range of colors that LiveScience reports are representative of the first four layers of Earth's atmosphere: "the troposphere, between zero and 7.5 miles (12 km); the stratosphere, between 7.5 and 31 miles (50 km); the mesosphere, between 31 and 50 miles (80 km); and the thermosphere, between 50 and 440 miles (700 km)". If you are interested in reading more about this image or would like to learn more about Earth's atmosphere and how it influences the colors humans see, check out this link here.