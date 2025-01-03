Samsung and Google team up for Eclipsa Audio: Dolby Vision competitor on 2025 TVs and soundbars

Samsung Electronics announces integration of Eclipsa Audio: new 3D audio technology developed in partnership with Google, coming to 2025 TVs and soundbars.

TL;DR: Samsung Electronics, in partnership with Google, has announced the integration of Eclipsa Audio, a new 3D audio technology, into its 2025 TV and soundbar lineup. This innovation allows for immersive audio experiences and will be available on platforms like YouTube. Samsung is the first to adopt this technology industry-wide. Samsung Electronics, in partnership with Google, has announced the integration of Eclipsa Audio, a new 3D audio technology, into its 2025 TV and soundbar lineup. This innovation allows for immersive audio experiences and will be available on platforms like YouTube. Samsung is the first to adopt this technology industry-wide.

Samsung Electronics has just announced the integration of Eclipsa Audio, a groundbreaking new 3D audio technology developed in partnership with Google, and will debut inside of its 2025 TV and soundbar lineup.

2

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

The new Eclipsa Audio-powered TVs and soundbars will pump out dynamic, immersive audio content and enable seamless playback on Samsung TVs, with Eclipsa Audio delivering captivating audio and visual experiences for users like they've never seen before... or at least Samsung's press release says.

Eclipsa Audio allows creators to adjust audio data including the location and intensity of sounds, alongside spatial reflections, in order to create an immersive 3D sound experience. Samsung is the first in the industry to adopt the new Eclipsa Audio technology, integrating it into its entire 2025 TV lineup from the Crystal UHD series to the premium flagship Neo QLED 8K TVs.

Starting in 2025, creators will be able to upload videos sporting Eclipsa Audio tracks to YouTube -- that's where the Google partnership helps -- with Samsung 2025 device owners able to watch YouTube videos with premium spatial audio when available.

Taeyong Son, Executive Vice President and Head of the R&D Team, Visual Display Business, Samsung Electronics, said: "We are proud to lead the industry with the integration of Eclipsa Audio into our 2025 TV and soundbar lineup. This innovation opens new possibilities for immersive audio experiences and reinforces our commitment to shaping the future of home entertainment".

Jim Bankoski, Vice President of Engineering, Google Chrome, added: "We believe that Eclipsa Audio has the potential to change the way we experience sound. We are excited to see how the creator community uses it to create new and innovative audio experiences".

Eclipsa Audio will be available on Samsung's new 2025 TV lineup, from Crystal UHD to Neo QLED 8K, with the new 3D audio technology set to transform home entertainment with cutting-edge 3D audio experiences.