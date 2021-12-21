All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
SpaceX smashes new record by even more than expected

SpaceX crushed its previous company record with the recent success of two back-to-back launches for its Falcon 9 reusable rockets.

@AdamHuntTT
Published Tue, Dec 21 2021 12:00 AM CST
With recent successful back-to-back launches, SpaceX smashes a company record by even more than first projected.

The first of the flights was the launch of a Falcon 9 rocket at Vandenberg Space Force Base, taking place at 7:41:40 a.m. EST. The flight was initially scheduled to take place at 4:24 a.m. EST. The payload launched was 52 Starlink satellites and also set a record for the most flown Falcon 9 booster thus far at 11 flights and recoveries total. You can re-watch the launch here.

The second Falcon 9 flight launched from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station at 10:58:39 p.m. EST, on time for the scheduled 10:58 p.m. EST launch time. The payload for this mission was a Turksat 5B satellite, being delivered to an geostationary orbit. You can re-watch the launch here.

Initially expected to take place 18 hours and 34 minutes apart with on-time launches, the final time came in at 15 hours, 16 minutes, and 59 seconds apart. The company's previous turnaround record was set at 44 hours.

NEWS SOURCE:spaceflightnow.com

Adam grew up watching his dad play Turok 2 and Age of Empires on a PC in his computer room, and learned a love for video games through him. Adam was always working with computers, which helped build his natural affinity for working with them, leading to him building his own at 14, after taking apart and tinkering with other old computers and tech lying around. Adam has always been very interested in STEM subjects, and is always trying to learn more about the world and the way it works.

