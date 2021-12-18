All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
SpaceX to break new record with upcoming back-to-back launches

SpaceX hopes to break its record for the fastest turnaround for Falcon 9 flights with upcoming back-to-back launches on Saturday.

@AdamHuntTT
Published Sat, Dec 18 2021 3:00 AM CST
SpaceX aims to break another company record before the year's end, with its fastest ever back-to-back Falcon 9 missions.

On December 18th, SpaceX will launch a Falcon 9 shuttling 52 Starlink satellites into orbit with a scheduled liftoff at 4:24 a.m. EST (09:24 UTC). The B1051 booster will be used, marking its eleventh space flight, and is SpaceX's most flown first-stage booster. One other booster has made it to ten flights, and two more have made it to nine flights.

Approximately 18 and a half hours after the Starlink mission, another Falcon 9 mission carrying a Turkish Turksat 5B geostationary communications satellite will fly, with its launch window opening at 10:58 p.m. EST Saturday (03:58 UTC Sunday). The booster for that mission will be the B1067, making its third space flight.

SpaceX's current record for the fastest turnaround between Falcon 9 missions is 44 hours. With successful, on-time launches this Saturday, SpaceX will shorten that to just 18 hours and 34 minutes. With SpaceX hoping to launch as many as 42,000 Starlink satellites, the increasingly fast turnaround times for missions bodes well for the company's future.

NEWS SOURCE:spaceflightnow.com

Adam grew up watching his dad play Turok 2 and Age of Empires on a PC in his computer room, and learned a love for video games through him. Adam was always working with computers, which helped build his natural affinity for working with them, leading to him building his own at 14, after taking apart and tinkering with other old computers and tech lying around. Adam has always been very interested in STEM subjects, and is always trying to learn more about the world and the way it works.

