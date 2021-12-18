All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 4090Windows 11Halo InfiniteBattlefield 2042Elon MuskGTA 6RTX 3080HDMI 2.1

Ernie Hudson confirms new Ghostbusters game: It's definitely happening

Winston Zeddemore actor Ernie Hudson confirms a new Ghostbusters game is in development, himself and Dan Aykroyd to star.

@DeekeTweak
Published Sat, Dec 18 2021 3:16 PM CST
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Ghostbusters star Ernie Hudson confirms a new game is in development: "It's definitely happening," Hudson says.

Ernie Hudson confirms new Ghostbusters game: It's definitely happening 333 | TweakTown.com

A new Ghostbusters video game is happening, and at least some of the cast will reprise their roles in the game including Dan Aykroyd (Ray Stantz) and Ernie Hudson (Winston Zeddemore). The news was announced prematurely by Ernie Hudson at a Ghostbusters Afterlife press event, as recorded by YouTuber Countdown City Geeks.

"We're doing another video game. We're scheduling it now to do recording. I'm not sure [who's in it]...I know me and Danny [Aykroyd] but I'm not sure if Billy [Murray] will do anything on it," Hudson said.

"So they'll be another video game. They've been sending me prototypes of the character to get the image right, which they seem to have a hard time somehow creating my image. It's so weird to me that they can get Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, and Harold Ramis looking exactly like they look but I end up looking like Eddie Murphy somehow."

"So we'll be doing it and I don't know when they're bringing it out. But definitely it's happening."

Friday the 13th and Predator: Hunting Grounds developer Illfonic will reportedly make the new Ghostbusters game, so it could be another multiplayer-based game.

Back in October, Illfonic studio co-founder Raphael Saadiq let slip that the team was working on a Ghosbusters game.

"Friday the 13th is out there and Predator and we're working on Ghostbusters right now," Saadiq said in a recent podcast with musician Questlove.

There's no details on whether or not the game will be tied into the new Ghostbusters Afterlife film or hail back to its 80's roots.

Buy at Amazon

Ghostbusters: The Video Game Remastered

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$24.99
---
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 12/18/2021 at 2:02 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:youtube.com

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.