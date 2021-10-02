Friday the 13th dev Illfonic might be making a Ghostbusters game

Friday the 13th: The game and Predator Hunting Grounds developer Illfonic may be developing a new Ghostbusters video game.

Illfonic might be making a new multiplayer game based on the Ghostbusters franchise, possibly to coincide with the new film debuting in November.

Illfonic, the devs behind Friday the 13th: The Game and Predator: Hunting Grounds is apparently developing a new Ghostbusters game. The news comes from studio co-founder Raphael Saadiq who might've let an announcement slip out ahead of an official reveal.

"Friday the 13th is out there and Predator and we're working on Ghostbusters right now," Saadiq said in a recent podcast with musician Questlove.

The game's production may be a logical extension of an existing business deal with Sony. Illfonic has signed an exclusivity for Predator: Hunting Grounds' exclusivity on PlayStation hardware and if the new Ghostbusters game is actually happening, we should see the game skip Xbox too. It's also likely the product will be an online-driven multiplayer live game.

The new title may coincide with Sony Pictures' new Ghostbusters Afterlife film that's set to release on November 19, 2021.

Neither Illfonic nor Sony Interactive Entertainment have confirmed a new Ghostbusters game is in production.