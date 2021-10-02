All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 4090Windows 11Halo InfiniteBattlefield 2042Elon MuskGTA 6RTX 3080HDMI 2.1
🔥 GIVEAWAY: Sabrent Rocket 4 Plus SSDs with compatible PS5 heat sinks 🔥

Friday the 13th dev Illfonic might be making a Ghostbusters game

Friday the 13th: The game and Predator Hunting Grounds developer Illfonic may be developing a new Ghostbusters video game.

@DeekeTweak
Published Sat, Oct 2 2021 6:35 PM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Illfonic might be making a new multiplayer game based on the Ghostbusters franchise, possibly to coincide with the new film debuting in November.

Friday the 13th dev Illfonic might be making a Ghostbusters game 21 | TweakTown.com

Illfonic, the devs behind Friday the 13th: The Game and Predator: Hunting Grounds is apparently developing a new Ghostbusters game. The news comes from studio co-founder Raphael Saadiq who might've let an announcement slip out ahead of an official reveal.

"Friday the 13th is out there and Predator and we're working on Ghostbusters right now," Saadiq said in a recent podcast with musician Questlove.

The game's production may be a logical extension of an existing business deal with Sony. Illfonic has signed an exclusivity for Predator: Hunting Grounds' exclusivity on PlayStation hardware and if the new Ghostbusters game is actually happening, we should see the game skip Xbox too. It's also likely the product will be an online-driven multiplayer live game.

The new title may coincide with Sony Pictures' new Ghostbusters Afterlife film that's set to release on November 19, 2021.

Neither Illfonic nor Sony Interactive Entertainment have confirmed a new Ghostbusters game is in production.

Buy at Amazon

Predator: Hunting Grounds - PlayStation 4

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$18.59
$18.59$18.59$19.23
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 10/2/2021 at 6:01 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:podcasts.google.com

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.