Knights of the Old Republic is 'still in development,' Saber Interactive says

Saber Interactive's Tim Willits confirms the Knights of the Old Republic remake is still in the works, even as Fate of the Old Republic begins development.

The fate of the Knights of the Old Republic remake remains clear, at least for now, and the game is still in active development.

Despite no real updates for quite some time, Saber Interactive asserts that the new KOTOR remake is still happening. "Yes, it is still in development. That's all I can say," Saber Interactive's chief creative officer Tim Willits told IGN.

Progress on the remake was halted in 2022, following a disappointing demo reel shown to investors. Following this development, the game was moved from Aspyr, who was originally handling the KOTOR remake, over to Saber Interactive's subsidiary studio Mad Head Games (who is also making the new Hellraiser: Revival game).

It was previously revealed in Stephen Totilo's Game File that Lucasfilm Games had ambitious plans for the Knights of the Old Republic series, complete with discussions for a KOTOR 2 remake following the first game. It was also said that the KOTOR series are the "most popular Star Wars games ever,".

Where the KOTOR remake currently sits in terms of progress remains to be seen, however the fact that it's still in the works is somewhat surprising, especially now that original BioWare and KOTOR game dev Casey Hudson has returned to Star Wars to make Fate of the Old Republic, a fully-fledged, narrative-driven singleplayer RPG that aims to be a spiritual successor to the KOTOR franchise.

With FOTOR on the horizon, it might be a harder sell to ship the big vision that Aspyr originally had for its KOTOR remake...however Mad Head Games/Saber have yet to showcase their ideas for the project.

It's also worth noting that the original Knights of the Old Republic remake announcement video has now been made private.