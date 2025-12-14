Star Wars Fate of the Old Republic will release before 2030, game director Casey Hudson says

The new Star Wars Fate of the Old Republic RPG will be out before 2030 despite the group that's making it, Arcanaut Studios, being very, very young.

TL;DR: Fate of the Old Republic, a new Star Wars RPG spiritual successor to KOTOR, is in early development led by original director Casey Hudson. Planned for release before 2030, the game features a fresh story and next-gen graphics, with a focused team aiming to overcome development challenges for PC and consoles.

Fate of the Old Republic might be early in development, but the RPG should be out before the turn of the decade--at least that's the plan.

KOTOR is getting a spiritual successor called Fate of the Old Republic, or FOTOR for short. The game was announced at The Game Awards, with original BioWare dev and KOTOR director Casey Hudson leading the new Star Wars title. Not much is known about the project, but given the fact that Arcanaut is relatively new and that development recently started, it's possible that FOTOR is multiple years away. How long until it's out? Hudson says it'll launch sometime before 2030.

"Don't worry about the "not till 2030" rumors. Game will be out before then. I'm not getting any younger!" Hudson said on Twitter, indirectly responding to a post from Bloomberg's Jason Schreier on Bluesky.

Fate of the Old Republic is an entirely new story with fresh characters from the Star Wars universe, a franchise that has been fraught with setbacks and ballooning budgets when it comes to video games (EA, for example, has cancelled multiple Star Wars titles, including one from Visceral Games that ultimately was scrapped alongside the studio itself).

Despite his confidence that the game will be out by 2030, in a recent interview on the Star Wars blog, Hudson said that FOTOR presents a lot of challenges from the Arcanaut team.

"We're still early in development, with many challenges ahead. I'm grateful to have enjoyed the support of KOTOR fans for many years, and I look forward to embarking upon this journey together, sharing more of what we're doing as soon as we can!"

In the same interview, Hudson also says that he "strives to lead very focused projects, with creative clarity and alignment among the team, and a crisply organized production plan."

This streamlined operational structure could be the key to getting FOTOR out by 2030, however no one typically starts a high-profile video game project with delays in mind--those things happen because of circumstance.

Star Wars Fate of the Old Republic is in development now for PC and consoles, and it'll undoubtedly be a next-gen product.