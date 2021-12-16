All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 desktop GPU: 8GB, 4GB variants teased

NVIDIA's new desktop-focused GeForce RTX 3050 graphics card will reportedly be offered in 8GB and 4GB variants, launches in 2023.

Published Thu, Dec 16 2021 10:43 PM CST
NVIDIA is preparing not just one but two new GeForce RTX 3050 desktop GPUs in 8GB, and 4GB variants according to the latest leaks.

The new GeForce RTX 3050 will launch in two versions, the first is with the GA106-150 GPU with 2560 CUDA cores and 8GB of GDDR6 while the other is will have the GA106-140 GPU with 2304 CUDA cores and 4GB of GDDR6 memory. The other rumors of the GPU inside of the RTX 3050 had it pegged with 3072 CUDA cores, so these new rumors are very different.

Not only do we have a GPU with a different CUDA core count, but multiple versions of the RTX 3050: one with 8GB, one with 4GB. We should expect NVIDIA to unveil in early 2022, where we should see the company also unveil and release its powerful new GeForce RTX 3090 Ti graphics card, as well as the laptop-focused GeForce RTX 3080 Ti and GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Laptop GPUs at CES 2022 in just a few weeks time.

NEWS SOURCE:videocardz.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

