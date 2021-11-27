NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 teased for Q2 2022, faster than GTX 1660 SUPER

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 with GA106-150 GPU teased, should be faster than the GTX 1660 SUPER, but slower than the RTX 2060 12GB.

NVIDIA is reportedly hearing up for the launch of the lower-end GeForce RTX 3050 graphics card in Q2 2022 according to the same rumors.

The rumors are coming from the same source that first broke that NVIDIA is working on a new GeForce RTX 2060 with 12GB of GDDR6 memory, while in between we've been hearing plenty of rumors about the new mobile-focused GeForce RTX 3050 Ti.

VideoCardz is reporting that the non-Ti desktop GeForce RTX 3050 should come with 8GB of memory, but this could change -- we could see a 4GB variant as well. As for performance, NVIDIA's purported GeForce RTX 3050 would be faster than the GeForce GTX 1660 SUPER but slower than the GeForce RTX 2060 12GB (which isn't here yet).

NVIDIA won't be able to fight AMD's new Radeon RX 6600 series GPUs with its new GeForce RTX 3050, but AMD is reportedly gearing for the launch of its lower-end RDNA 2-based Radeon RX 6500 XT for Q1 2022 so the new RTX 3050 dropping into the game makes total sense.