All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 4090Windows 11Halo InfiniteBattlefield 2042Elon MuskGTA 6RTX 3080HDMI 2.1

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 teased for Q2 2022, faster than GTX 1660 SUPER

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 with GA106-150 GPU teased, should be faster than the GTX 1660 SUPER, but slower than the RTX 2060 12GB.

@anthony256
Published Sat, Nov 27 2021 9:11 PM CST
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

NVIDIA is reportedly hearing up for the launch of the lower-end GeForce RTX 3050 graphics card in Q2 2022 according to the same rumors.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 teased for Q2 2022, faster than GTX 1660 SUPER 504 | TweakTown.com

The rumors are coming from the same source that first broke that NVIDIA is working on a new GeForce RTX 2060 with 12GB of GDDR6 memory, while in between we've been hearing plenty of rumors about the new mobile-focused GeForce RTX 3050 Ti.

VideoCardz is reporting that the non-Ti desktop GeForce RTX 3050 should come with 8GB of memory, but this could change -- we could see a 4GB variant as well. As for performance, NVIDIA's purported GeForce RTX 3050 would be faster than the GeForce GTX 1660 SUPER but slower than the GeForce RTX 2060 12GB (which isn't here yet).

NVIDIA won't be able to fight AMD's new Radeon RX 6600 series GPUs with its new GeForce RTX 3050, but AMD is reportedly gearing for the launch of its lower-end RDNA 2-based Radeon RX 6500 XT for Q1 2022 so the new RTX 3050 dropping into the game makes total sense.

Buy at Amazon

ZOTAC Gaming GeForce RTX 3060 Twin Edge OC 12GB (ZT-A30600H-10M)

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$966.66
$966.66$925.99$790.00
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 11/27/2021 at 7:07 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:videocardz.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.