Michael Jordan jumps into the cryptocurrency and NFT market with HEIR

Michael Jordan has decided to jump into the world of cryptocurrency and NFTs with the new 'HEIR' platform built on Solana.

NBA legend Michael Jordan and his son Jeffery Jordan have entered the cryptocurrency and NFT market with a new announcement.

According to a report from Decrypt, Michael Jordan and his son have co-founded a new company HEIR.inc that has created a platform that will allow devoted fans to connect with professional athletes. The platform will have feature an HEIR token and is built on the Solana blockchain.

Additionally, the platform will support NFT assets and also allow users to participate in an athlete's limited capacity "huddle" that will include exclusive benefits and features. HEIR.inc has already successfully received $10 million in seed funding, and according to the release, Thrive Captial led the funding round, which Solana Ventures, Reddit co-founder and Seven Seven Six founder Alexis Ohanian, Chicago Bulls player Lonzo Ball, and New York Knicks Executive Vice President William Wesley.

The company is set to launch in 2022.