Michael Jordan jumps into the cryptocurrency and NFT market with HEIR

Published Thu, Dec 16 2021 12:37 AM CST
NBA legend Michael Jordan and his son Jeffery Jordan have entered the cryptocurrency and NFT market with a new announcement.

According to a report from Decrypt, Michael Jordan and his son have co-founded a new company HEIR.inc that has created a platform that will allow devoted fans to connect with professional athletes. The platform will have feature an HEIR token and is built on the Solana blockchain.

Additionally, the platform will support NFT assets and also allow users to participate in an athlete's limited capacity "huddle" that will include exclusive benefits and features. HEIR.inc has already successfully received $10 million in seed funding, and according to the release, Thrive Captial led the funding round, which Solana Ventures, Reddit co-founder and Seven Seven Six founder Alexis Ohanian, Chicago Bulls player Lonzo Ball, and New York Knicks Executive Vice President William Wesley.

The company is set to launch in 2022.

NEWS SOURCE:decrypt.co

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science and space news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

