Mark Zuckerberg sues Meta over Facebook accusing him of 'impersonating a celebrity'

TL;DR: Mark Zuckerberg, a bankruptcy lawyer, sued Meta after his Facebook page was repeatedly removed for allegedly impersonating the CEO, Mark Zuckerberg. Meta later reinstated the lawyer's account, acknowledging the error and working to prevent future issues involving name confusion on the platform.

Mark Zuckerberg has filed a lawsuit against Meta over Facebook, accusing him of violating its "standards of impersonation" by creating a Facebook page with his own name.

In what sounds like a bizarre turn of events for the entrepreneur, Mark Zuckerberg, the founder of Facebook and now current CEO of Meta, isn't actually suing his own company, but a bankruptcy lawyer from Indianapolis, Indiana, with the same name has filed a complaint. The lawyer, Mark Zuckerberg, is suing Mark Zuckerberg (the CEO) for his Facebook page being taken down five times in the last eight years, which is a Facebook page he uses to advertise his business, and one he has paid $11,000 to advertise on.

According to the complaint filed on Wednesday, Meta accuses Zuckerberg of impersonating the company's CEO, writing to the lawyer that his Facebook page violates the company's "standards of impersonation". The following day, Zuckerberg (lawyer) told 13News that his account was now enabled, which was later confirmed by Meta, with a spokesperson saying the company has "reinstated Mark Zuckerberg's account, after finding it had been disabled in error." Notably, this issue with Zuckerberg's (lawyer) account has been ongoing since 2017.

"We know there's more than one Mark Zuckerberg in the world, and we are getting to the bottom of this. We appreciate Mr. Zuckerberg's continued patience on this issue and are working to try and prevent this from happening in the future," Meta told 13News