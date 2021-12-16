Samsung is now sampling faster GDDR6 @ 24Gbps, for next-gen GPUs

Samsung's new GDDR6 memory ramps up to 24Gbps, now sampling to partners... could be used on RDNA 3-based AMD's Radeon RX 7900 XT.

Inside of Samsung's new product catalog we now find that the South Korean giant is sampling 16Gb (2GB) memory modules based on GDDR6 technology with a bandwidth of 20Gbps (K4ZAF325BC-SC20) and 24Gbps (K4ZAF325BC-SC24) to its partners.

The new modules are on Samsung's product catalog, but we don't know what products Samsung's new GDDR6 memory will be used on first. AMD's new Radeon RX 7900 XT could be the first card to feature Samsung's new GDDR6 memory clocked at the impressive 24Gbps, up from the 24GB of GDDR6X memory clocked at 19.5Gbps on the GeForce RTX 3090 and the 21Gbps that you can overclock to 21Gbps.

The refreshed GeForce RTX 3090 Ti is meant to have the same 24GB of GDDR6X, but at a much faster 21Gbps -- the same 21Gbps that the double-sided GDDR6X on the RTX 3090 can do with an easy OC. But remember, that's GDDR6X -- the X is a big difference as Micron makes it, and it costs more than GDDR6.

AMD currently uses mostly Samsung GDDR6 modules clocked at 16Gbps on its Radeon RX 6800 and Radeon RX 6900 series GPUs, on a smaller 256-bit memory bus. The saving grace of AMD's current-gen RDNA 2-based graphics card is its 128MB of Infinity Cache, but with much faster 24Gbps (up from 16Gbps) GDDR6 memory on the new RDNA 3-based Radeon RX 7000 series GPUs? Yes, please.

NVIDIA will most likely beat AMD to the punch with super-boosted VRAM on new GPUs, with Team Green rumored to unveil the new GeForce RTX 3090 Ti during CES 2022. We will be waiting at least 6-9 months before we see the fruits of Samsung's new GDDR6 @ 24Gbps labor with AMD's next-gen RDNA 3-based Radeon RX 7000 series GPUs in 2H 2022.