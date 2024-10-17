Samsung teases next-gen 24Gb GDDR7 memory: enables higher-capacity VRAM, up to 42.5Gbps speeds

Samsung has developed next-gen 24Gbps GDDR7 memory modules: offering higher VRAM capacities on future consumer GPUs, with up to 42.5Gbps speeds.

Samsung has just announced that it has developed next-gen 24Gb GDDR7 memory modules, offering future GPUs larger VRAM capacity and speeds of up to 42.5Gbps.

The South Korean memory giant was one of the first to announce next-gen GDDR7 in 2024, with 16Gb (2GB GDDR7 memory chips) and speeds of up to 32Gbps. The new GDDR7 features 24Gb (3GB GDDR7 memory chips) and speeds of up to 42.5Gbps, a large upgrade... probably ready for NVIDIA's future-gen GeForce RTX 50 SUPER series graphics cards.

Samsung was already pushing upwards of 37Gbps with its new GDDR7, but the introduction of bigger 24Gb and faster 42.5Gbps GDDR7 memory speeds are a new milestone for the upcoming memory cstandard. Samsung has developed the industry's first 24Gbps GDDR7 memory using its in-house 5th Generation 10nm process node, with a 50% increase in cell density while keeping the same package size as GDDR6.

Samsung's new GDDR7 memory also packs clock control management, and dual VDD design that further improves power efficiency by over 30%.

YongCheol Bae, Executive Vice President of Memory Product Planning at Samsung Electronics said: "After developing the industry's first 16Gb GDDR7 last year, Samsung has reinforced its technological leadership in the graphics DRAM market with this latest achievement. We will continue to lead the graphics DRAM market by bringing next-generation products that align with the growing needs of the AI market".

The new 24Gb GDDR7 memory modules will have 3GB memory capacities versus 2GB on 16Gb GDDR7, which will see future 128-bit GPUs on 12GB of GDDR7, 256-bit GPUs with 24GB of GDDR7, and a 384-bit GPU with 36GB of GDDR7... and wait for it... a 512-bit GPU with 48GB of GDDR7. Ohhhh yeah.