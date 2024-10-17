All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudioCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsDisplays & ProjectorsLaptopsMotherboardsPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingGPUsSSDsRAMNewsletterAboutForumContact
Hot Content
TT ShowBlack Myth: WukongNVIDIARTX 5090RTX 5080PlayStation 6AMD Zen 5GTA 6PlayStation 5 Pro
Alert
TRENDING: Microsoft announces new version of world's most popular OS despite its looming death
Video Cards & GPUs

Samsung teases next-gen 24Gb GDDR7 memory: enables higher-capacity VRAM, up to 42.5Gbps speeds

Samsung has developed next-gen 24Gbps GDDR7 memory modules: offering higher VRAM capacities on future consumer GPUs, with up to 42.5Gbps speeds.

Samsung teases next-gen 24Gb GDDR7 memory: enables higher-capacity VRAM, up to 42.5Gbps speeds
Published
1 minute & 30 seconds read time

Samsung has just announced that it has developed next-gen 24Gb GDDR7 memory modules, offering future GPUs larger VRAM capacity and speeds of up to 42.5Gbps.

Samsung teases next-gen 24Gb GDDR7 memory: enables higher-capacity VRAM, up to 42.5Gbps speeds 702
3

The South Korean memory giant was one of the first to announce next-gen GDDR7 in 2024, with 16Gb (2GB GDDR7 memory chips) and speeds of up to 32Gbps. The new GDDR7 features 24Gb (3GB GDDR7 memory chips) and speeds of up to 42.5Gbps, a large upgrade... probably ready for NVIDIA's future-gen GeForce RTX 50 SUPER series graphics cards.

Samsung was already pushing upwards of 37Gbps with its new GDDR7, but the introduction of bigger 24Gb and faster 42.5Gbps GDDR7 memory speeds are a new milestone for the upcoming memory cstandard. Samsung has developed the industry's first 24Gbps GDDR7 memory using its in-house 5th Generation 10nm process node, with a 50% increase in cell density while keeping the same package size as GDDR6.

Samsung's new GDDR7 memory also packs clock control management, and dual VDD design that further improves power efficiency by over 30%.

YongCheol Bae, Executive Vice President of Memory Product Planning at Samsung Electronics said: "After developing the industry's first 16Gb GDDR7 last year, Samsung has reinforced its technological leadership in the graphics DRAM market with this latest achievement. We will continue to lead the graphics DRAM market by bringing next-generation products that align with the growing needs of the AI market".

The new 24Gb GDDR7 memory modules will have 3GB memory capacities versus 2GB on 16Gb GDDR7, which will see future 128-bit GPUs on 12GB of GDDR7, 256-bit GPUs with 24GB of GDDR7, and a 384-bit GPU with 36GB of GDDR7... and wait for it... a 512-bit GPU with 48GB of GDDR7. Ohhhh yeah.

Photo of the product for sale

AMD Ryzen 9 9900X 12-Core, 24-Thread Unlocked Desktop Processor

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$439
$439$439$449
Buy
-
$399--
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 10/17/2024 at 8:30 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission from any sales.
NEWS SOURCES:news.samsung.com, wccftech.com

Gaming Editor

Email Anthony GarreffaFollow Anthony Garreffa on XFollow Anthony Garreffa on LinkedIn

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering and has recently taken a keen interest in artificial intelligence (AI) hardware.

Newsletter Subscription

Join the daily TweakTown Newsletter for a special insider look into new content and what is happening behind the scenes.

Similar News Stories

Related Topics

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles