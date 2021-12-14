NVIDIA Shield hits lowest prices of 2021, starting at $129.99

NVIDIA's current collection of 4K streaming devices are currently on sales at Best Buy, Amazon (US), as well as through the NVIDIA Store starting at $129.99 USD. We can say without a doubt, that the NVIDIA Shield TV lineup includes two of the best streaming devices currently on the market. Their support for 4K HDR Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos audio, Chromecast streaming, as well as upscaling of HD video in real-time to 4K for clearer crisper visuals using next-generation AI image enhancing and the power of NVIDIA's Tegra X1+ processor provide a end-user experience that other devices just cannot achieve.

The NVIDIA Shield TV is the basic model of the two products. It comes packed with an NVIDIA Tegra X1+ processor, a 256-core NVIDIA GPU, and 2GB RAM. It features include 802.11ac 2x2 MIMO 2.4 GHz / 5 GHz Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0 + LE, HDMI 2.0b with HDCP 2.2 and CEC support, and a gigabit ethernet port. Finally, it comes with 8GB of expandable storage through a microSD card slot for storage expansion so that you can stream your own content. Although this is NVIDIA's current entry-level device, it makes a great holiday gift for someone who is in need of a well supported and easy to use streaming device.

If you think that there is a need additional device storage, RAM, and PLEX Server support, don't fear as NVIDIA offers the Shield TV Pro model for as well for only $50 more. This currently running sale for the NVIDIA Shield TV Pro is the first that we have seen in 2021. The sale that just started today is rare, and offers $20 in savings from its usual $199.99 price tag.

Just like the base model, the NVIDIA Shield TV Pro comes packed with an NVIDIA Tegra X1+ processor, a 256-core NVIDIA GPU but includes 3GB RAM instead of the 2GB featured on the non-Pro model. It also features the same 802.11ac 2x2 MIMO 2.4 GHz / 5 GHz Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0 + LE, HDMI 2.0b with HDCP 2.2 and CEC support, and a gigabit ethernet port. The NVIDIA Shield TV PRO model also supports high-resolution audio playback up to 24-bit/192 kHz, and high-resolution audio up-sampling to 24-bit/192 kHz over USB. One major feature if you are utilizing the PLEX Server is that it two USB 3.0 Ports (Type-A) instead of a MicroSD card slot for even more storage expansion. When it comes to the NVIDIA Shield TV Pro, it is at the top of it's class when it comes to a home use streaming product.

Both devices ship with an easy to use triangular remote that supports voice control through Google Assistant as well as other services. For those who may want to try the GeForce Now online gaming service, NVIDIA also offers a gaming controller as an accessory to purchase separately.

Support for all of the usual streaming services on top of 4K HDR playback, Alexa support, and more are provided through an NVIDIA customized Android TV experience. We have been seeing Android 11 support is also imminent, which could extend support for older NVIDIA Shield models dating back as far as 2015.