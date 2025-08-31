Windows 11 massively upgrades its Bluetooth audio capabilities in a new update

Bluetooth LE Audio is now properly supported on Windows 11, with 'super wideband stereo' streaming available for audio and chat in the OS.

Modern Bluetooth audio devices have been using the newer Bluetooth LE Audio standard for audio and chat after its introduction with Bluetooth 5.2. In a nutshell, it enables the broadcast and synchronization of multiple audio streams, with the LE standing for 'Low Energy' due to its use of the improved low-power Low Complexity Communications Codec (LC3).

In practice, this means that Bluetooth LE-capable headsets and earbuds can now handle proper stereo streaming with improved voice and chat quality. The technology, until now, hasn't been fully supported in Windows 11 with the older "Bluetooth Classic Audio" codec and technology, resulting in mono and muffled sound when attempting to pair audio with Bluetooth LE chat capabilities.

Outside of the lower latency that wireless 2.4 GHz audio provides, the fact that you can get full audio and chat is one of the reasons why Bluetooth headsets aren't really used for much on a Windows 11 PC outside of dialing into a Zoom call. That all changes, as Windows 11 now offers 'super wideband stereo' Bluetooth LE Audio streaming.

This update enables a single profile in the Operating System for audio (media, system, or game audio) and voice, with the latter now supporting an enhanced 32kHz sample rate for crystal-clear chat. It even means it's possible to game with Bluetooth audio without compromises, making this a fantastic and welcome addition for Microsoft's next-generation Xbox gaming handhelds, such as the ROG Xbox Ally X.

"When using an LE Audio device with a Windows 11 PC that supports super wideband stereo, the switch into game chat no longer causes an abrupt drop in audio quality," Microsoft writes in the announcement. "The game audio will now stay in stereo and stream at super wideband quality, which is a significant improvement over Bluetooth Classic."

Microsoft also notes that its work to integrate Bluetooth LE Audio into Windows 11 will improve, with "CD-quality audio playback" being the goal for in-game audio and chat over Bluetooth. On the productivity side, Microsoft Teams' Spatial Audio capabilities will now function properly, thanks to the addition of proper stereo audio.

To get access to Bluetooth's big update on Windows 11, you'll need the latest Windows 11 version 24H2 updates and an updated Bluetooth audio driver for your PC.