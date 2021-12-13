The Walking Dead blockchain game lets you buy digital NFT land
The Walking Dead is the latest blockchain-based game with NFT land ownership, tons of grinding and survival action, and PVP.
The Walking Dead: Empires is a new blockchain-based MMORPG from indie mobile game developer Ember Entertainment, and published by Gala Games, the same company that's publishing Peter Molyneux's new Legacy blockchain game and Certain Affinity's new play-to-earn shooter The Last Expedition.
The new Walking Dead Empires game is centered around the major driving forces of any live game today--collecting, crafting, survival action with co-op or PVP play in a world filled with zombies and characters from the comic series. There's just one twist: You can buy digital in-game land with cryptocurrency and place your settlement there. Land currently isn't available for purchase, but it will have different rarities including uncommon, rare, and legendary.
- Peter Molyneux is back with a blockchain sim game with NFTs, crypto
- Halo dev Certain Affinity is making the world's first play-to-earn FPS
The game is coming to PC and exact details about how crypto and NFTs will work remains unknown.
ABOUT THE GAME
- The Walking Dead:Empires is a multiplayer survival game set in the treacherous world of AMC's The Walking Dead. Survive in this harsh reality by doing whatever it takes. Scavenge for supplies and construct your new home. Team up with allies, compete against maniacal foes, and always beware the dead.
GET OUT IN FRONT OF THE LAUNCH DAY HORDES BY GRABBING A DEAD CLAIM TODAY.
- When the map is revealed and the land rush begins, the first and best places will be yours for the taking.
BATTLE
- Craft weapons and fight for survival... or domination. Defend what's yours or take from others in a world where anything goes. What will you choose?
CREATE
- Construct a base on your land. Build defenses to keep you safe... not only from the walkers, but from those who want to take what you've got.
COLLABORATE
- Invite others to settle on your land, and reap the benefits of what they bring and build. Grow together, fight together, and maybe you'll survive together.
LAND OWNERSHIP
- Develop your land and make it a safe place for others to seek refuge... or a juicy target for your enemies. Either way, you benefit if your territory is a hub for action. You'll earn rewards and improve your land when others buy, sell, fight, or kill upon it.
SOCIAL STRUCTURE
- Pledge loyalty to someone stronger than you for protection, or assert your dominance to gather pledges from others. Do you need protection, or do you aspire to rule?
