The Walking Dead blockchain game lets you buy digital NFT land

The Walking Dead is the latest blockchain-based game with NFT land ownership, tons of grinding and survival action, and PVP.

The Walking Dead is the latest franchise to get transformed into a blockchain game, complete with NFT land ownership,

VIEW GALLERY - 6 IMAGES

The Walking Dead: Empires is a new blockchain-based MMORPG from indie mobile game developer Ember Entertainment, and published by Gala Games, the same company that's publishing Peter Molyneux's new Legacy blockchain game and Certain Affinity's new play-to-earn shooter The Last Expedition.

The new Walking Dead Empires game is centered around the major driving forces of any live game today--collecting, crafting, survival action with co-op or PVP play in a world filled with zombies and characters from the comic series. There's just one twist: You can buy digital in-game land with cryptocurrency and place your settlement there. Land currently isn't available for purchase, but it will have different rarities including uncommon, rare, and legendary.

The game is coming to PC and exact details about how crypto and NFTs will work remains unknown.