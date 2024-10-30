All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudioCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsDisplays & ProjectorsLaptopsMotherboardsPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingGPUsSSDsRAMNewsletterAboutForumContact
TT ShowBlack Myth: WukongNVIDIARTX 5090RTX 5080PlayStation 6AMD Zen 5GTA 6PlayStation 5 Pro
Gaming

Ubisoft very silently launches blockchain RPG with playable NFTs that cost up to $63,000

Ubisoft quietly launched Champions Tactics: a new PvP blockchain RPG, with playable characters as NFTs that cost up to an insane $63,000.

Ubisoft very silently launches blockchain RPG with playable NFTs that cost up to $63,000
Comment IconFacebook IconX IconReddit Icon
Gaming Editor
Published
1 minute & 30 seconds read time
AI-Assisted TLDR: Ubisoft has released Champions Tactics: Grimoria Chronicles, a PvP blockchain RPG featuring NFTs that can cost up to $63,000. Players collect and battle with figurines, initially provided temporarily, but must eventually purchase or craft their own using in-game currency or cryptocurrency.* Generated from the content by Anthony Garreffa below.

Ubisoft promised three years ago now that it would be making blockchain games, and here we are: introducing Champions Tactics: Grimoria Chronicles, a new PvP blockchain RPG that has playable NFTs that cost as much as $63,000 using in-game currency.

Champions Tactics is dubbed a "PvP tactical RPG game on PC" that was developed and published in-house by Ubisoft, where it features collectible figurines of a bunch of warriors from the in-game fantasy world of Grimoria. Players will build squads of 3, and then take to battle in turn-based combat, alrighty then.

Web3 blockchain uselessness is in the form of collecting figurines to battle with, reports IGN, explaining that "when you first start the game, you're given some temporary figurines to play with, but you'll eventually need to either purchase actual figurines, aka NFTs, from other players using either in-game gold or cryptocurrency, or craft your own using the "Forge" system which also requires either in-game currency or crypto".

Champions Tactics has an in-game marketplace and in-game gold and cryptocurrency, where the marketplace already has listings for figurines that cost between $7 and an insane $63,000 for the "Swift Zealot". The second-highest listed champion costs around $25,000 with a few costing a few thousand dollars, while IGN reports that high-end stuff "mostly appears to be capping around $335".

Ubisoft has launched Champions Tactics as free to download, but you'll need an Ubisoft account and a supported blockchain wallet in order play.

Photo of the Watch Dogs - PC
Best Deals: Watch Dogs - PC
Today 7 days ago 30 days ago
Loading...
Loading... Loading...
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 10/30/2024 at 11:16 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission from any sales.
NEWS SOURCE:ign.com

Gaming Editor

Email IconX IconLinkedIn Icon

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering and has recently taken a keen interest in artificial intelligence (AI) hardware.

Newsletter Subscription

Join the daily TweakTown Newsletter for a special insider look into new content and what is happening behind the scenes.

Similar News Stories

Related Topics

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles