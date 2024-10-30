Ubisoft very silently launches blockchain RPG with playable NFTs that cost up to $63,000

Ubisoft promised three years ago now that it would be making blockchain games, and here we are: introducing Champions Tactics: Grimoria Chronicles, a new PvP blockchain RPG that has playable NFTs that cost as much as $63,000 using in-game currency.
Champions Tactics is dubbed a "PvP tactical RPG game on PC" that was developed and published in-house by Ubisoft, where it features collectible figurines of a bunch of warriors from the in-game fantasy world of Grimoria. Players will build squads of 3, and then take to battle in turn-based combat, alrighty then.
Web3 blockchain uselessness is in the form of collecting figurines to battle with, reports IGN, explaining that "when you first start the game, you're given some temporary figurines to play with, but you'll eventually need to either purchase actual figurines, aka NFTs, from other players using either in-game gold or cryptocurrency, or craft your own using the "Forge" system which also requires either in-game currency or crypto".
Champions Tactics has an in-game marketplace and in-game gold and cryptocurrency, where the marketplace already has listings for figurines that cost between $7 and an insane $63,000 for the "Swift Zealot". The second-highest listed champion costs around $25,000 with a few costing a few thousand dollars, while IGN reports that high-end stuff "mostly appears to be capping around $335".
Ubisoft has launched Champions Tactics as free to download, but you'll need an Ubisoft account and a supported blockchain wallet in order play.