Halo dev Certain Affinity is making the world's first play-to-earn FPS

Halo co-developer Certain Affinity is making the world's first AAA play-to-earn first-person shooter powered by blockchain tech.

Published Sun, Dec 12 2021 9:32 AM CST
Certain Affinity's new original IP The Last Expedition is a blockchain-based game with play-to-earn mechanics.

After years of pitches, Certain Affinity has finally found a publisher for its new shooter. Gala Games, a company known for blockchain games powered by in-game cryptocurrencies and NFTs, will publish the game. The Last Expedition is described as an "ambitious original title" centered around survival co-op FPS action, complete with a dark and brooding H.R. Giger sci-fi style.

"The world's first play-to-earn FPS will pit players against a hostile alien world, challenging their skill, focus and resourcefulness like never before while empowering them through the true asset ownership that only blockchain can provide," reads the game's website.

The mainsite also has a clip of early work-in-progress footage of The Last Expedition, but curiously enough there's no video footage available on either Gala Games' or Certain Affinity's YouTube pages.

Certain Affinity was created by Max Hoberman, who had a hand in Halo 2's multiplayer as well as Left 4 Dead, and has some of the best multiplayer talent in the industry. More recently the Austin-based developer helped with Halo Infinite's stellar multiplayer gameplay.

Gala Games is also publishing Peter Molyneux's new game Legacy, which is likewise powered by cryptocurrency, blockchain, and NFTs.

NEWS SOURCE:lastexpedition.game

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

