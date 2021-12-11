Dune Spice Wars RTS is the first new Dune video game in 20 years

The first new Dune game in 20 years has been announced, and it's a 4x real-time strategy game with base-building, factions, etc.

Dune is coming back to the video game world with Dune Spice Wars, a new 4x RTS from the developers of Evoland.

Shiro Games and Funcom have announced the first new Dune game in 20 years. It's called Dune Spice Wars, and it's a real-time strategy game filled with base-building, resource management, and all the intricacies of gaming's best RTS games.

Spice Wars will see great houses clashing and vying for control over Arrakis just like the film, only this time you're the general that commands the sway of battle. Players can control legendary houses of the Landsraad including House Atreides from Caladan, and House Harkonnen from Giedi Prime to recreate the spice wars from the films and books.

Dune Spice Wars will enter early access in 2022. Check below for more information: