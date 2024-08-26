Monster Hunter Wilds and Little Nightmares 3 dominated the Gamescom 2024 awards

Each year, the Gamescom Awards honor the best games at the show, from new trailers to announcements to playable demos, walkthroughs, and deep dives. This year was no different; however, two titles dominated the winners across various categories - one that makes a lot of sense and one that is a welcome surprise.
Capcom's highly anticipated and fantastic-looking Monster Hunter Wilds took home several awards thanks to its Gamescom showing - including the 'Most Entertaining' award for how the game was presented, plus awards for 'Most Epic' showing, having the 'Best Trailer,' and the 'Best Sony PlayStation Game' at the conference.
The other title that wowed Gamescom attendees and the jury was BANDAI NAMCO's Little Nightmare 3, which won the award for 'Best Visuals,' 'Best Audio,' and 'Best Microsoft Xbox Game.'
It looks fantastic.
Here's the complete Gamescom 2024 Award Winners list, with the nominees in each category. Winners are all in bold.
Best Visuals
- Little Nightmares 3, Supermassive Games / BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment
- Crimson Desert, Pearl Abyss
- Dune: Awakening, Funcom
- Empire of the Ants, Tower Five / Microids
- Star Wars Outlaws, Massive Entertainment / Ubisoft
Best Audio
- Little Nightmares 3, Supermassive Games / BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment
- Dune: Awakening, Funcom
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance II, Warhorse Studios / PLAION
- Nine Sols, RED CANDLE GAMES
- Star Wars Outlaws, Massive Entertainment / Ubisoft
Best Gameplay
- Frostpunk 2, 11 bit studios
- Blue Prince, Dogubomb / Raw Fury
- Empire of the Ants, Tower Five / Microids
- PVKK, Bippinbits
- The Alters, 11 bit studios
Most Entertaining
- Monster Hunter Wilds, CAPCOM
- inZOI, KRAFTON
- Palworld, Pocketpair
- PVKK, Bippinbits
- Star Wars Outlaws, Massive Entertainment / Ubisoft
Most Epic
- Monster Hunter Wilds, CAPCOM
- Crimson Desert, Pearl Abyss
- Dune: Awakening, Funcom
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance II, Warhorse Studios / PLAION
- Star Wars Outlaws, Massive Entertainment / Ubisoft
Most Wholesome
- Tavern Talk, Gentle Troll Entertainment
- Creatures of Ava, Inverge Studios / 11 bit studios
- Tiny Bookshop, neoludic games
- Urban Jungle, Kylyk Games / Assemble Entertainment
- Woodo, DAEDALIC Entertainment
Games for Impact
- Creatures of Ava, Inverge Studios / 11 bit studios
- GreenGuardiansVR, SWR Südwestrundfunk
- Out and About, Yaldi Games
- REKA, Emberstorm Entertainment / Fireshine Games
- Tiny Bookshop, neoludic games
Best Microsoft Xbox Game
- Little Nightmares 3, Supermassive Games / BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment
- Age of Mythology: Retold, Xbox Game Studios
- Creatures of Ava, Inverge Studios / 11 bit studios
- Star Wars Outlaws, Massive Entertainment / Ubisoft
- The Alters, 11 bit studios
Best PC Game
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance II, Warhorse Studios / PLAION
- Dune: Awakening, Funcom
- Empire of the Ants, Tower Five / Microids
- Frostpunk 2, 11 bit studios
- The Alters, 11 bit studios
Best Sony PlayStation Game
- Monster Hunter Wilds, CAPCOM
- Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero, Spike Chunsoft / BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment
- Little Nightmares 3, Supermassive Games / BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment
- The First Berserker: Khazan, Neople / NEXON
- Unknown 9: Awakening, Reflector Entertainment /BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment
Best Mobile Game
- Genshin Impact, HoYoverse
- Digital Animals Game, souls.club
- Dungeons of Dreadrock 2 - The Dead King's Secret, Christoph Minnameier
- Monster Hunter Now, CAPCOM / Niantic
- Zenless Zone Zero, HoYoverse