Monster Hunter Wilds and Little Nightmares 3 dominated the Gamescom 2024 awards

Each year the Gamescom jury hands out awards for best in show, and this year two titles reigned supreme - Monster Hunter Wilds and Little Nightmares 3.

Each year, the Gamescom Awards honor the best games at the show, from new trailers to announcements to playable demos, walkthroughs, and deep dives. This year was no different; however, two titles dominated the winners across various categories - one that makes a lot of sense and one that is a welcome surprise.

Capcom's highly anticipated and fantastic-looking Monster Hunter Wilds took home several awards thanks to its Gamescom showing - including the 'Most Entertaining' award for how the game was presented, plus awards for 'Most Epic' showing, having the 'Best Trailer,' and the 'Best Sony PlayStation Game' at the conference.

The other title that wowed Gamescom attendees and the jury was BANDAI NAMCO's Little Nightmare 3, which won the award for 'Best Visuals,' 'Best Audio,' and 'Best Microsoft Xbox Game.'

Here's the complete Gamescom 2024 Award Winners list, with the nominees in each category. Winners are all in bold.