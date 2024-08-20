Dune Awakening open beta revealed with new gameplay footage

Funcom delivers an eye-opening look at Dune: Awakening's combat, traversal, guild intrigue, and crafting in a robust new 5-minute gameplay trailer.

Funcom dropped a huge 5-minute gameplay trailer for its new Dune Awakening MMORPG, complete with info on the upcoming open beta.

Dune: Awakening is shaping up to be one of the more interesting MMOs on the horizon. Set in Frank Herbert's landmark sci-fi universe, the game takes place during an alternate timeline without Paul Atreide's bloody intergalactic jihad. Instead, players will take on the role of a survivor who's free to forge their own path on the deadly desert planet of Arrakis.

The gameplay footage showed everything from guild interactions, player discovery and exploration in cities across Arrakis, as well as frenetic combat complete with sniper rifles, rockets, and vehicles, and even how the ornithopter traverses the verticality of the skies of Arrakis. The open beta is set for early 2025, and Awakening is also coming to PlayStation and Xbox, but no date has been announced for those platforms just yet.

