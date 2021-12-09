All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Check out these latest STALKER 2 screenshots, Unreal Engine 5 = HAWT

GSC Game World shares 5 new screenshots from STALKER 2, and boy do they look juicy... prepare your consoles and PCs, peeps.

@anthony256
Published Thu, Dec 9 2021 7:08 PM CST
STALKER 2 is still months away but developer GSC Game World has teased 5 new screenshots from the game.

Check out these latest STALKER 2 screenshots, Unreal Engine 5 = HAWT 01 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 6 IMAGES

In the latest issue of PC Gamer magazine, we get some juicy new STALKER 2 screenshots, with the Unreal Engine 5-powered game looking mighty fine in the new stills. STALKER 2 isn't the first to use Unreal Engine 5, with Epic Games' own Fortnite recently receiving its UE5-based update.

The new screenshots show us that the world GSC Game World is building in STALKER 2 is much more colorful and full of nature, versus the barren wasteland of the original STALKER. We do get to see an anomaly to see, with a tunnel that gives me those eerie STALKER / Metro vibes.

Check out these latest STALKER 2 screenshots, Unreal Engine 5 = HAWT 05 | TweakTown.com
Check out these latest STALKER 2 screenshots, Unreal Engine 5 = HAWT 02 | TweakTown.comCheck out these latest STALKER 2 screenshots, Unreal Engine 5 = HAWT 03 | TweakTown.com
Check out these latest STALKER 2 screenshots, Unreal Engine 5 = HAWT 04 | TweakTown.comCheck out these latest STALKER 2 screenshots, Unreal Engine 5 = HAWT 05 | TweakTown.com

Unreal Engine 5 is really flexing its muscle here in the new STALKER 2 screenshots, so I'm looking forward to seeing what it'll look like at 4K with NVIDIA's new GeForce RTX 3090 Ti graphics card. The game requires 180GB of storage space on the Xbox, and 150GB of SSD storage space on the PC.

STALKER 2 releases on Xbox and PC on April 28, 2022.

S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chernobyl - Xbox Series X

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

