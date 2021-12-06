All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
STALKER 2 requires north of 180GB SSD storage on Xbox Series X/S

STALKER 2: Heart of Chernobyl is going to chew up 180GB of storage space on the Xbox Series S/X consoles, same for other platforms.

Published Mon, Dec 6 2021 7:05 PM CST
STALKER was very similar to Crysis back in the Golden Age of PC gaming, where the same "can it run Crysis" jokes could be used for "can it run STALKER" -- but now we have STALKER 2.

STALKER 2: Heart of Chernobyl looks to require a hefty amount of SSD storage space, with 180GB required on the Microsoft next-gen Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S consoles. We already know that the PC version of STALKER 2 will require 150GB of storage, with developer GSC Game World detailing the PC system requirements on Steam.

We should expect some changes of the requirements (not just PC hardware required) but also storage space as we lead into the launch of STALKER 2: Heart of Chernobyl on April 28, 2022, for the PC and Xbox Series X/S consoles.

NEWS SOURCE:thegamer.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

