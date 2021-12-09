Bitcoin indicators suggest there's an incoming price increase

Market indicators for Bitcoin suggest that the cryptocurrency's price has stabilized and is ready for a steady increase.

The report outlines that Bitcoin made a sharp dip down to $49,000 but was quickly scooped up by buyers that pushed the price to above $49,500, according to the 100-hour simple moving average. BTC has a fight ahead to increase value, with its next key resistance being close to the $50,400 level and the following resistance being at $50,500 (on the 1-hour chart).

According to the report, breaking through the aforementioned resistance levels and reaching a price of $52,000 may result in a sharp price increase. If Bitcoin can't rally and more sell-offs occur, the price could see a sharp decline down to the $49,000 support, and if that doesn't hold, then the price may slump down to the $47,200 level.

Technical Indicators