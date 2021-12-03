Kojima Productions hiring for a 'high-end action game'

Kojima Productions is currently on a hiring spree to make 'outrageous new titles,' and one of them is an action-oriented 3D game.

Kojima Productions is currently hiring seven positions including a programmer, 3D character modeler, game designer, sound designer, writer, project manager, and a producer.

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

Hideo Kojima's Tokyo-based game development studio is expanding, and the job listings give an idea on what KojiPro is working on. One of the projects is likely a 3D open-world action game (possibly Death Stranding 2). The game designer listing calls for "experience of placement and balance adjustment of enemies in action games" as well as map design. Multiple listings say the projects are "high-end games".

The Metal Gear Solid creator also made an interesting comment on KojiPro's future games, saying they make "AAA original titles" and "new outrageous titles," the latter of which could refer to the studio's expansion into entertainment mediums like film, TV shows, etc.

Kojima's comment may also refer to other projects like the rumored cloud-based game he is currently negotiating with Microsoft, as well as an interactive horror game that Kojima has expressed interest in making.

It's possible this new game, Death Stranding 2, has been rebooted. Last month, Kojima said he was re-writing a project and script for a game that's been in the works for a while.

"I'm reworking a project & script I wrote almost a year ago. The world situation, my environment, emotions last year are quite different now, so I can't put myself in the same world I was thinking of then. I have to bring it to the present. If I don't, it won't become a living thing," Kojima explained.

This comes months after Kojima said he is changing his process for games development and planning.

In 2020, the studio confirmed it was working on a new game. Kojima also shared cryptic drawings which appeared to show a Death Stranding whale stylized as a space ship.

It's likely that Norman Reedus will return for the next Death Stranding game, and has hinted on multiple occasions that he is working with Kojima again.

"We did Death Stranding, which was a huge hit, and we're in talks to do other stuff," Reedus told Wired in a March 2020 interview.

A year later in 2021, Reedus said: "I think we're doing a second Death Stranding . [The game] is in negotiations right now."

KojiPro has yet to announce Death Stranding 2...but we may hear something at The Game Awards in a few days.