Things may not be looking good for the DecaGear headset

There seems to be some internal struggles at MegaDodo that could impact the development of its first VR headset DecaGear One.

Published Thu, Dec 2 2021 11:30 PM CST
More than a year ago, a company called MegaDodo revealed an ambitious VR headset project called DecaGearthat would include multiple biometric sensors to make virtual reality experiences even more immersive. After several months of silent delays, the company recently revealed that it's making a pivot because of economic factors. A former employee of the company has suggested that things could be worse than MegaDodo's leadership is letting on.

In mid-November, MegaDodo's founder, Or Kurtzman, announced that his company would shift from becoming a hardware maker to a designer that licenses hardware. Development of the DecaGear headset continues, but the company is no longer planning to manufacture it themselves. Instead, MegaDodo would work with other companies who wish to license their technology. The company said it would fulfill existing pre-orders, but it won't launch the headset as initially planned.

On Wednesday, someone claiming to be a former employee at MegaDodo posted a damning message on a Discord server, subsequently shared on Twitter. The supposed employee said that multiple people have left the company due to internal changes and "exaggerated marketing." They went on to say that you should consider requesting a refund if you placed an order.

The same person has since walked back their statement in a follow-up tweet, saying that the suggestion to ask for a refund was "not well thought out, unprofessional, and needlessly damaging to MegaDodo."

It is currently unclear what is going on at MegaDodo and the future fate of the DecaGear headset. If you put the $10 down to secure a unit at $450, it may not be a bad idea to wait this out. The company founders said that existing orders would be honored at the original price, no matter what the final price. The DeceGear headset may be delayed, but MegaDodo has delivered on one of its promises already. The DecaMove body tracker went on sale earlier this year.

