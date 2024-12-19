Alienware Interview - Partnering with Pro Gamers to create the Alienware Pro Wireless Headset

TL;DR: Alienware launched a new Pro Wireless Headset, designed with pro gamers, featuring comfort, audio quality, Bluetooth, and ANC. Despite lacking a mobile app, it excels in PC use. Collaborating with Team Liquid, Alienware aims to enhance its peripheral reputation, competing with brands like Logitech and Razer. Alienware launched a new Pro Wireless Headset, designed with pro gamers, featuring comfort, audio quality, Bluetooth, and ANC. Despite lacking a mobile app, it excels in PC use. Collaborating with Team Liquid, Alienware aims to enhance its peripheral reputation, competing with brands like Logitech and Razer.

Recently, Alienware launched a new line of Pro peripherals for PC gamers, designed in collaboration with and for pro gamers and enthusiasts. The recent launch of the Alienware Pro Wireless Headset Review blew us away with its comfort and audio tuning, primarily when used for PC gaming.

It's also versatile, with Bluetooth support and ANC, making it a great travel companion for long flights or a short commute to work or school. "With premium comfort and sound quality to match, it's easy to recommend the Alienware Pro Headset for gaming - this is the sort of high-quality sound you expect from a premium brand," our review says. "With decent ANC, you'd gladly take it on the road or your daily commute connected to a smartphone or portable gaming handheld like the Steam Deck."

Is it perfect? Well, no product is, and here, the lack of a dedicated mobile app is disappointing but not a deal breaker. Recently, we sat down with Brian Wong from Alienware, who was instrumental in designing the Alienware Pro Wireless Headset, to discuss what went into the design, how the headset was created in collaboration with Team Liquid, and how he wants to change the public's perception of the brand when compared to peripheral heavy hitters like Logitech and Razer.

Comfort and sound are always at the top of our list when evaluating a new headset. When collaborating with esports pros, how does their feedback affect your initial design concepts and goals for a new headset?

Brian Wong: "You'll notice that the design language is pretty different from what we had previously. When we first started thinking about the headset, the same two tenets: comfort and sound. But when we dove a little deeper with pro gamers, their requests were very clear. They wanted a headset that could sit on their head 10 or 12 hours a day. With our previous headset and its design language, some felt the cups or the clamping force was not up to par."

"Now, we have a Y-Yoke design with an over-ear cup, which is relatively new for us. We reviewed several samples to adjust and find the exact clamping force we needed. We also found a really good balance between noise isolation and overall comfort."

Alienware's relationship with Team Liquid has been growing for 10 years. How were they engaged in the design of the new headset?

Brian: "We've been working with them on this project since mid-2022. We started with an online survey to understand what they didn't like about headsets and what they wanted to see. Then, it went into video interviews, where they showed us their setup and their little pet peeves that we tried our best to accommodate. Eventually, we started visiting them in the Netherlands with some competitor products and our 3D-printed samples and mockups. It was, and is, a very close relationship. Some team members send me Slack messages directly when they have an issue or questions. It has been a very long journey, and I'm thrilled that pro players find it comfortable to use in tournaments."

Alienware doesn't release headsets very often, and when it comes to the Alienware look, it's usually bold and unique. The Alienware Pro Wireless Headset is minimal; it's stylish, almost like a pair of ANC headphones you can take on the go. How does this side of the product fit with it being this comfortable headset that pro gamers can wear?

Brian: "Regarding gaming headsets, they differ from keyboards and mice in that players bring those into the actual tournaments, from qualifying to the main stage. For headset sets and the main stage, most, if not a hundred percent of the time, players use tournament-sponsored headsets. And if you've seen some of the CS GO players, they're wearing earbuds, and then they've got those big headphones that just play white noise. So, designing a headset, even for esports, will always be different because they aren't used on the main stage."

"So then it becomes, how do I maximize this opportunity to show we're serious about esports headsets? The answer is simple: I want this headset to be used everywhere else, from when they're traveling to their daily scrimmages into the qualifying rounds. Even in the tournament, in early qualifying rounds, players play remotely or in a smaller venue and can use their own headset. So that's why we wanted it to be sleek. Pro players told us that they travel eight months a year, and most of them either have AirPods or a pair of headphones. We wanted to offer them one headset so that they can do everything up to the main stage."

Bluetooth and ANC are versatile headsets, but as we pointed out in our review, the software side is lacking without a dedicated Android or iOS app. The decision not to have a mobile app isn't a deal breaker, but when other brands offer mobile apps for customization and presets for listening to music, what led to that decision?

Brian: "I tried asking. For the Dell audio mobile app you have for Dell commercial headsets, one of my requests was to see if we could use some of the code. But it's not that easy as there are a lot of other certifications that need to be carried out alongside a lot of legal stuff that would have delayed the launch."

"The focus for us sits mainly on the PC side, so we also decided not to include a 3.5mm connection. USB audio and the Hi-Res certification, that delivers the highest possible audio quality. It was also timing; we wanted to get this out alongside other products and felt the Bluetooth audio gave a really good experience. Adjusting the EQ and so forth on mobile was secondary to its primary purpose: to provide a good experience both on a PC and the mobile side."

Alienware faces stiff competition when it comes to peripherals. Walking into a store and seeing a wall of gaming keyboards, mice, and headsets can feel like there are too many to choose from. Where does Alienware fit into this picture - now and going forward?

Brian: "For Alienware, we feel like we are still starting out. Obviously, the brand has been around for a long time, and this is our eighth year for peripherals. From the peripheral side, we are very focused on how we can fit into the Alienware ecosystem. With the Pro lineup, we did a focus group with gamers from casuals and those who consider themselves professionals. The feedback was unanimous. Everyone thought that esports and pro gaming equated to Logitech and Razor, whereas for Alienware, we were grouped with the Lenovo's and the HP's, where peripherals are viewed as an afterthought."

"We wanted, and want, to improve on that perception because if we are always seen as an afterthought, then from a business point of view, our numbers will also be an afterthought.

That's why we wanted to leverage our close relationship with Team Liquid. After 10 years, we don't have any peripherals with them. With the Pro Headset, it wasn't a case of creating a pro sports branded product but leaning into the Michael Jordan effect. If a kid says Alienware is not enough, once they see enough players wearing our product, they'll begin to think, if it's good enough for them, it's good enough for me."

For Alienware's Pro peripheral ambitions, it's seemingly doing the smart thing. Regarding the collaboration and partnership with Team Liquid, it's worth highlighting here that players aren't required to wear the Alienware Pro Wireless Headset at any point. This is how the team approaches other figures, creators, and pro players with the headset - if you like it, wear it. If not, that's fine - keep it. As one of the more surprising headset releases of the year, in a stacked year of new wireless headsets, it's certainly changed my perception of Alienware as a gaming headset brand.