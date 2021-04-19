The first batch of DecaMove controllers go on sale today

The DecaMove controller works with any VR headset to improve locomotion in VR. The device is now available for pre-order.

Megadodo Games just hit a significant milestone in the development of its DecaGear lineup of VR hardware. The company is still working on perfecting theDecaGear 1 headset, but it's preparing to take orders for the first run of DecaMove locomotion controllers.

Last year, Megadodo Games came out of nowhere and announced an advanced VR headset and locomotion controller. The company quickly started taking pre-orders for the hardware that it planned to ship early this year. Development of the hardware is taking a bit longer than expected, but the DecaMove controller is almost ready to go.

The DecaMove clips to your hips and gives you an additional level of movement fidelity in first-person games. The DecaMove tracks your hip orientation and separates your head and hands from your movement direction for a more natural feeling experience. Megadodo sent out Blogger Editions of the DecaMove last month, and the response has been overwhelmingly positive.

Starting today, you can place an order for the DecaMove Standard Edition. Megadodo is selling the hardware in a Kickstarter-like sale, with early backers getting a significant discount. The first 5000 backers will get their hardware in June, with the second batch scheduled to ship in July.

Megadodo is charging $59 for pre-orders of the DecaMove Standard Edition. You'll also get a discount on the DecaGear 1 headset when it comes out later this year. The DecaMove controller is compatible with any headset that works with SteamVR.