All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 4090Windows 11Halo InfiniteBattlefield 2042Elon MuskGTA 6RTX 3080HDMI 2.1

CDPR: We'll keep servicing Cyberpunk 2077 for as long as necessary

CD Projekt RED will spend money on Cyberpunk 2077's updates, fixes, and expansions 'as long as necessary', the studio says.

@DeekeTweak
Published Wed, Dec 1 2021 4:15 PM CST
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

CD Projekt RED says it will spend as much time and money as needed in order to fix Cyberpunk 2077 across all platforms.

CDPR: We'll keep servicing Cyberpunk 2077 for as long as necessary 663 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

CDPR is committed to fixing Cyberpunk 2077 for the long haul. The studio has been spending millions on the game's extra development costs, which include new updates, patches, and optimizations to fix the game's disastrous launch performance on PS4 and Xbox One consoles. This spending also includes the next-gen version of Cyberpunk 2077 on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S systems.

In a recent Q3 earnings call, CD Projekt Chief Financial Officer Piotr Nielubowicz said this spending will continue as long as it's necessary. "Obviously we'll keep servicing the game for as long as necessary; however I strongly hope it will not take five years."

Right now CD Projekt RED has two separate spending bills on Cyberpunk 2077: The deferred depreciation plan, which sees CDPR paying off Cyberpunk 2077's huge $121 million development costs at a 3% per quarter rate for five years, and the ongoing costs for "servicing," or fixing, the game via new updates.

CDPR: We'll keep servicing Cyberpunk 2077 for as long as necessary 553 | TweakTown.com

CDPR's "service" spending refers to the verb usage of the word versus a noun, as in live service. The company has been shelling out millions on servicing Cyberpunk 2077 since the game's launch in Q4 2020.

"As I mentioned during my part of the presentation, this [servicing] amount was already decreasing quarter by quarter during the current year.

"Right now we're in a special moment, heading towards the release of the next-gen edition of CP, so some of the servicing expenses are also dedicated to the next patch that will be out together with the next-gen edition. A substantial part of the team continues to work on it."

CD Projekt will release Cyberpunk 2077's next-gen version in Q1 2022, which runs from January - March 2022. The game's next big update, Patch 1.5, will release alongside the new SKU.

The next-gen version will be free to all existing PS4 and Xbox One owners.

Buy at Amazon

Cyberpunk 2077 - PlayStation 4

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$15.81
$21.54$15.81$19.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 12/1/2021 at 3:19 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:cdprojekt.com, cdprojekt.com

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.