Palit unleashes GeForce RTX 3060 Ti ColorPOP, has color-shifting paint

Palit launches its new ColorPOP graphics card series, with beautiful color-shifting paint on the new GeForce RTX 3060 Ti ColorPOP.

@anthony256
Published Mon, Nov 29 2021 7:21 PM CST
Palit has just unleashed its beautiful and very unique new ColorPOP graphics card series, with the introduction of the new Palit GeForce RTX 3060 Ti ColorPOP graphics card.

The new Palit GeForce RTX 3060 Ti ColorPOP is a full-custom design with a 2.7-slot cooling solution, with Palit changing things up by rebranding their GamingPro series to the new ColorPOP series. The changes are extensive: new colors, new stickers, and of course; new packaging.

What is special here with the Palit GeForce RTX 3060 Ti ColorPOP is that it features beautiful color-shifting paint dabbed on its shroud and backplate, where the card will flex between different colors including green, violet, and blue when you look at it from different angles and lighting conditions.

VIEW GALLERY - 14 IMAGES
Inside, the GeForce RTX 3060 Ti is no different so the Palit GeForce RTX 3060 Ti ColorPOP graphics card features 4864 CUDA cores, 8GB of GDDR6 memory, and default 220W TDP. Palit doesn't have an OC model of its new ColorPOP series just yet, so we should expect OC models to feature higher TDP limits.

You'll need dual 8-pin PCIe power connectors for the Palit GeForce RTX 3060 Ti ColorPOP, which is pretty nuts considering it's just an RTX 3060 Ti, made worse by not even being an overclocked model. Still, the color-shifting paint looks incredible in the video and photos, but I bet it looks magical in person. I've reached out to Palit to see if they'd be gracious enough to send one over to me for review here on TweakTown.

Palit hasn't provided more details on the card, nor do we know when the GeForce RTX 3060 Ti ColorPOP will be available.

NEWS SOURCE:videocardz.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

