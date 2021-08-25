Palit's new GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Chameleon has color shifting paint

I think this is one of the most interesting graphics cards I've seen, and I've seen quite a few over my years being obsessed with graphics cards... but Palit's new GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Chameleon, with new color shifting paint.

The new Palit GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Chameleon has color shifting paint, hence nthe name "Chameleon" -- a new custom modded GeForce RTX 3070 Ti g raphics card. Palit teased the card on their official Twitter, but unfortunately we don't know who modded the card, making it feel like this is going to be an official card that will be released by Palit.

Just as VideoCardz laughs at in their article, and they couldn't have put it better: "One would guess that Palit Chameleon graphics cards will be even harder to find".

I'm loving the style, and would love to have one of these to add to the collection. It looks great in the pictures and video above, but I'm sure it would look even better in-person and inside of a gaming PC with RGB lighting reflecting off that color shifting paint.

