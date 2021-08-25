All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
Windows 11Halo InfiniteBattlefield 2042Elon MuskGTA 6RTX 3080HDMI 2.1Bitcoin Mining

Palit's new GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Chameleon has color shifting paint

Palit teases its beautiful new GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Chamelon graphics card, with some new color shifting paint that changes colors.

@anthony256
Published Wed, Aug 25 2021 7:07 PM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

I think this is one of the most interesting graphics cards I've seen, and I've seen quite a few over my years being obsessed with graphics cards... but Palit's new GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Chameleon, with new color shifting paint.

Palit's new GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Chameleon has color shifting paint 01 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 5 IMAGES

The new Palit GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Chameleon has color shifting paint, hence nthe name "Chameleon" -- a new custom modded GeForce RTX 3070 Ti g raphics card. Palit teased the card on their official Twitter, but unfortunately we don't know who modded the card, making it feel like this is going to be an official card that will be released by Palit.

Just as VideoCardz laughs at in their article, and they couldn't have put it better: "One would guess that Palit Chameleon graphics cards will be even harder to find".

Palit's new GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Chameleon has color shifting paint 02 | TweakTown.comPalit's new GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Chameleon has color shifting paint 03 | TweakTown.com
Palit's new GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Chameleon has color shifting paint 04 | TweakTown.comPalit's new GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Chameleon has color shifting paint 05 | TweakTown.com

I'm loving the style, and would love to have one of these to add to the collection. It looks great in the pictures and video above, but I'm sure it would look even better in-person and inside of a gaming PC with RGB lighting reflecting off that color shifting paint.

Oh man, oh man.

Buy at Amazon

ASUS TUF Gaming GeForce RTX 3070 Ti

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$1344.99
---
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 8/25/2021 at 2:25 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:videocardz.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.