Sony will give out NFTs to some Spider-Man No Way Home ticket buyers

AMC and Sony will be handing out 86,000 NFTs to Spider-Man: No Way Home advanced ticket buyers. Here's how to get yours.

Published Mon, Nov 29 2021 12:02 AM CST
A new press release has revealed that AMC and Sony Pictures will be giving out free NFTs to anyone who completes an advance ticket purchase for Spider-Man: No Way Home.

The press release states that AMC and Sony Pictures will be giving out 86,000 NFTs to Stubs Premiere, A-List, and Investor Connect members as a part of a promotional investment. Individuals will need to go through the AMC Theaters website to buy or reserve a ticket for a Spider-Man: No Way Home showing on December 16. The ordering process will begin on November 29 and can be completed through the AMC Theaters website or the mobile app.

As Engadget points out, this move by AMC into the world of cryptocurrency is not unheard of as AMC has already expressed its interest in the crypto space. CEO of AMC Theaters, Adam Aron, said that both shareholders and moviegoers were "calling" for the inclusion of NFTs, and considering that this is the first time AMC has given away NFTs for a movie launch, we could consider this as a "test run" to see if movie fans are interested in digital collectibles of their favorite movies.

For more information on this article, check out this link here.

NEWS SOURCES:engadget.com, investor.amctheatres.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science and space news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

