Sony will give out NFTs to some Spider-Man No Way Home ticket buyers

A new press release has revealed that AMC and Sony Pictures will be giving out free NFTs to anyone who completes an advance ticket purchase for Spider-Man: No Way Home.

The press release states that AMC and Sony Pictures will be giving out 86,000 NFTs to Stubs Premiere, A-List, and Investor Connect members as a part of a promotional investment. Individuals will need to go through the AMC Theaters website to buy or reserve a ticket for a Spider-Man: No Way Home showing on December 16. The ordering process will begin on November 29 and can be completed through the AMC Theaters website or the mobile app.

As Engadget points out, this move by AMC into the world of cryptocurrency is not unheard of as AMC has already expressed its interest in the crypto space. CEO of AMC Theaters, Adam Aron, said that both shareholders and moviegoers were "calling" for the inclusion of NFTs, and considering that this is the first time AMC has given away NFTs for a movie launch, we could consider this as a "test run" to see if movie fans are interested in digital collectibles of their favorite movies.

