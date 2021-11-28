NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 12GB rumored specs: 2176 CUDA cores, 184W TDP

NVIDIA's refreshed Turing-based GeForce RTX 2060 12GB will not just be a memory upgrade, but it should be RTX 2060 SUPER fast.

We've been hearing more and more about NVIDIA's new GeForce RTX 2060 12GB graphics card, a refreshed Turing-based RTX 2060 with 12GB of GDDR6 memory (up from the 6GB GDDR6 on the regular RTX 2060).

But it looks like it'll be more than just double the VRAM of a regular GeForce RTX 2060, as the new GeForce RTX 2060 12GB will reportedly have a higher TDP of 184W (with the RTX 2060 SUPER having a 175W TDP). This means that the RTX 2060 12GB will actually be around the same performance as the RTX 2060 SUPER.

The 12GB of GDDR6 memory on the new GeForce RTX 2060 12GB will be on a 192-bit memory bus, while the RTX 2060 SUPER has its 12GB of GDDR6 on a wider 256-bit memory bus. Not only that, but the overclocked AIB variants of the new GeForce RTX 2060 12GB could see GPU boost clocks at default 1650MHz and up to 1690MHz and beyond with OC.

NVIDIA is expected to unveil the new GeForce RTX 2060 12GB on December 7, and it will act as a cheaper alternative to the RTX 3060 12GB. The RTX 3060 cards have been sucked up by miners, and I'm sure the RTX 2060 12GB won't be any different, but priced competitively it could be an interesting refresh thrown into the mix at the end of 2021.