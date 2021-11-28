All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 4090Windows 11Halo InfiniteBattlefield 2042Elon MuskGTA 6RTX 3080HDMI 2.1

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 12GB rumored specs: 2176 CUDA cores, 184W TDP

NVIDIA's refreshed Turing-based GeForce RTX 2060 12GB will not just be a memory upgrade, but it should be RTX 2060 SUPER fast.

@anthony256
Published Sun, Nov 28 2021 8:33 PM CST
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

We've been hearing more and more about NVIDIA's new GeForce RTX 2060 12GB graphics card, a refreshed Turing-based RTX 2060 with 12GB of GDDR6 memory (up from the 6GB GDDR6 on the regular RTX 2060).

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 12GB rumored specs: 2176 CUDA cores, 184W TDP 509 | TweakTown.com

But it looks like it'll be more than just double the VRAM of a regular GeForce RTX 2060, as the new GeForce RTX 2060 12GB will reportedly have a higher TDP of 184W (with the RTX 2060 SUPER having a 175W TDP). This means that the RTX 2060 12GB will actually be around the same performance as the RTX 2060 SUPER.

The 12GB of GDDR6 memory on the new GeForce RTX 2060 12GB will be on a 192-bit memory bus, while the RTX 2060 SUPER has its 12GB of GDDR6 on a wider 256-bit memory bus. Not only that, but the overclocked AIB variants of the new GeForce RTX 2060 12GB could see GPU boost clocks at default 1650MHz and up to 1690MHz and beyond with OC.

NVIDIA is expected to unveil the new GeForce RTX 2060 12GB on December 7, and it will act as a cheaper alternative to the RTX 3060 12GB. The RTX 3060 cards have been sucked up by miners, and I'm sure the RTX 2060 12GB won't be any different, but priced competitively it could be an interesting refresh thrown into the mix at the end of 2021.

Buy at Amazon

EVGA GeForce RTX 2060 SC GAMING (06G-P4-2062-KR)

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$699.95
---
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 11/28/2021 at 7:05 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:videocardz.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.