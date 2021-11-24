Modder beats NVIDIA to the punch: puts 12GB memory on GeForce RTX 2060

Russian YouTuber and modder tweaks his GeForce RTX 2060, upgrades to 12GB of RAM -- ahead of the official new RTX 2060 12GB.

NVIDIA is reportedly preparing a beefed-up GeForce RTX 2060 release in January 2022, which will see the card be released with 12GB of VRAM -- an upgrade from the 6GB of RAM by default.

But before its announcement or release, Russian YouTuber and modder VIK-on has upgraded his GeForce RTX 2060 6GB to a GeForce RTX 2060 12GB. The original GeForce RTX 2060 launched with the cut-down Turing-based TU106 GPU, rocking 1920 CUDA cores, and 6GB of GDDR5 memory on a 192-bit memory bus, clocked at 14Gbps.

NVIDIA is expected to make the GeForce RTX 2060 with 12GB official on December 7, with VIK-on testing the modded RTX 2060 with 12GB of VRAM in crypto mining and Unigine Superposition at first with roughly the same performance as the 6GB model -- duh. We should expect more official news and benchmarks in the coming weeks.