Modder beats NVIDIA to the punch: puts 12GB memory on GeForce RTX 2060

Russian YouTuber and modder tweaks his GeForce RTX 2060, upgrades to 12GB of RAM -- ahead of the official new RTX 2060 12GB.

@anthony256
Published Wed, Nov 24 2021 7:46 PM CST
NVIDIA is reportedly preparing a beefed-up GeForce RTX 2060 release in January 2022, which will see the card be released with 12GB of VRAM -- an upgrade from the 6GB of RAM by default.

Modder beats NVIDIA to the punch: puts 12GB memory on GeForce RTX 2060 01 | TweakTown.com
But before its announcement or release, Russian YouTuber and modder VIK-on has upgraded his GeForce RTX 2060 6GB to a GeForce RTX 2060 12GB. The original GeForce RTX 2060 launched with the cut-down Turing-based TU106 GPU, rocking 1920 CUDA cores, and 6GB of GDDR5 memory on a 192-bit memory bus, clocked at 14Gbps.

NVIDIA is expected to make the GeForce RTX 2060 with 12GB official on December 7, with VIK-on testing the modded RTX 2060 with 12GB of VRAM in crypto mining and Unigine Superposition at first with roughly the same performance as the 6GB model -- duh. We should expect more official news and benchmarks in the coming weeks.

Modder beats NVIDIA to the punch: puts 12GB memory on GeForce RTX 2060 02 | TweakTown.com
NEWS SOURCES:videocardz.com, youtu.be

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

