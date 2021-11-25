Massive range of Fitbits hugely discounted for Black Friday on Amazon

If you're looking for a new fitness and health tracker, Fitbit and Amazon have got you covered with some great Black Friday deals.

Fitbit is taking advantage of Black Friday sales on Amazon, listing multiple different Fitbit models for discounts of up to 40% off.

The Sense is the most expensive offering, typically $299.95, but has been discounted by 33% to bring it down to $199.95. It includes features missing from the Versa 3, the next most expensive offering, such as an ECG sensor for heart health, a skin temperature sensor, and a sensor to help monitor stress.

Fitbit's Versa 3 forgoes these features but still includes SpO2 measurement capability, GPS, a larger square screen than other models, and everything else you'd expect from a well-rounded fitness tracker.

The Versa 2 is also available for a cheaper alternative, as is the Charge 5, Inspire 2, and Luxe. The Ace 3 is the last of the discounted models available, marketed for kids six years and older.

Fitbit Versa 3 Health & Fitness Smartwatch with GPS, 24/7 Heart Rate, Alexa Built-in, 6+ Days Battery, Midnight Blue/Gold, One Size (S & L Bands Included) - was $229.95 - now $179.95 - you save $50.00 (22%).

Fitbit Luxe Fitness and Wellness Tracker with Stress Management, Sleep Tracking and 24/7 Heart Rate, Orchid/Platinum Stainless Steel, One Size, (S & L Bands Included) - was $149.95 - now $99.95 - you save $50.00 (33%).

Fitbit Inspire 2 Health & Fitness Tracker with a Free 1-Year Fitbit Premium Trial, 24/7 Heart Rate, Black/Black, One Size (S & L Bands Included) - was $99.95 - now $59.95 - you save $40.00 (40%).

Fitbit Ace 3 Activity Tracker for Kids 6+, Minions Special Edition, Yellow, One Size - was $79.95 - now $49.95 - you save $30.00 (38%).

Fitbit Sense Advanced Smartwatch with Tools for Heart Health, Stress Management & Skin Temperature Trends, Sage Grey/Silver, One Size (S & L Bands Included) - was $299.95 - now $199.95 - you save $100.00 (33%).

Fitbit Charge 5 Advanced Fitness & Health Tracker with Built-in GPS, Stress Management Tools, Sleep Tracking, 24/7 Heart Rate and More, Lunar White/Soft Gold, One Size (S & L Bands Included) - was $179.95 - now $129.95 - you save $50.00 (28%).