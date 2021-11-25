All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Massive range of Fitbits hugely discounted for Black Friday on Amazon

If you're looking for a new fitness and health tracker, Fitbit and Amazon have got you covered with some great Black Friday deals.

Published Thu, Nov 25 2021 8:03 AM CST
Fitbit is taking advantage of Black Friday sales on Amazon, listing multiple different Fitbit models for discounts of up to 40% off.

The Sense is the most expensive offering, typically $299.95, but has been discounted by 33% to bring it down to $199.95. It includes features missing from the Versa 3, the next most expensive offering, such as an ECG sensor for heart health, a skin temperature sensor, and a sensor to help monitor stress.

Fitbit's Versa 3 forgoes these features but still includes SpO2 measurement capability, GPS, a larger square screen than other models, and everything else you'd expect from a well-rounded fitness tracker.

The Versa 2 is also available for a cheaper alternative, as is the Charge 5, Inspire 2, and Luxe. The Ace 3 is the last of the discounted models available, marketed for kids six years and older.

Many more color options are available on Amazon; check them out here.

Fitbit Versa 3 Health & Fitness Smartwatch with GPS, 24/7 Heart Rate, Alexa Built-in, 6+ Days Battery, Midnight Blue/Gold, One Size (S & L Bands Included) - was $229.95 - now $179.95 - you save $50.00 (22%).

Fitbit Luxe Fitness and Wellness Tracker with Stress Management, Sleep Tracking and 24/7 Heart Rate, Orchid/Platinum Stainless Steel, One Size, (S & L Bands Included) - was $149.95 - now $99.95 - you save $50.00 (33%).

Fitbit Inspire 2 Health & Fitness Tracker with a Free 1-Year Fitbit Premium Trial, 24/7 Heart Rate, Black/Black, One Size (S & L Bands Included) - was $99.95 - now $59.95 - you save $40.00 (40%).

Fitbit Ace 3 Activity Tracker for Kids 6+, Minions Special Edition, Yellow, One Size - was $79.95 - now $49.95 - you save $30.00 (38%).

Fitbit Sense Advanced Smartwatch with Tools for Heart Health, Stress Management & Skin Temperature Trends, Sage Grey/Silver, One Size (S & L Bands Included) - was $299.95 - now $199.95 - you save $100.00 (33%).

Fitbit Charge 5 Advanced Fitness & Health Tracker with Built-in GPS, Stress Management Tools, Sleep Tracking, 24/7 Heart Rate and More, Lunar White/Soft Gold, One Size (S & L Bands Included) - was $179.95 - now $129.95 - you save $50.00 (28%).

Fitbit Versa 2 Health and Fitness Smartwatch with Heart Rate

