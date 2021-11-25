All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Early Black Friday deals hit Amazon, up to 22% off on select monitors

Amazon is nice and early for Black Friday, with massive discounting hitting a select range of gaming monitors. Up to 22% off.

@JakConnorTT
Published Thu, Nov 25 2021 2:31 AM CST
Black Friday is almost here and to get the hype for the deal-madness moving Amazon has announced a slew of early deals on a select range of gaming monitors.

Christmas is around the corner and if you were thinking about upgrading your setup with a new gaming monitor or are in need of a gift for your gamer friend, now might be the time to pick up that monitor. Amazon has slashed prices across a variety of Sceptre monitors, with discounting of up to 22% on 22-inch, 24-inch, 25-inch, and 27-inch displays.

The monitors that are discounted aren't high-end displays, and are great solutions if you were looking to get a low-end to mid-range monitor. In the entirety of this article you will find the list of the best Sceptre monitor deals you can find on Amazon. A personal recommendation would the Sceptre 25" 1920 x 1080p @ 165Hz with 1ms response time for just $179.97.

Hot Deals

Sceptre New 22 Inch FHD LED Monitor 75Hz - was $137.97 - now $115.97 - you save $22.00 (16%)

Sceptre 27-Inch FHD LED Gaming Monitor 75Hz - was $179.97 - now $149.97 - you save $30.00 (17%)

Sceptre IPS 27-Inch Business Computer Monitor 1080p 75Hz - was $189.97 - now $159.97 - you save $30.00 (16%)

Sceptre IPS 24-Inch QHD LED Business Monitor 2560x1440 1440p - was $199.97 - now $169.97 - you save $30.00 (15%)

Sceptre 25" Gaming Monitor 1920 x 1080p up to 165Hz - was $229.97 - now $179.97 - you save $50.00 (22%)

Sceptre IPS 27 inch Gaming LED Monitor up to 165Hz 144Hz 1ms - was $209.98 - now $199.97 - you save $10.01 (5%)

Sceptre New 22 Inch FHD LED Monitor 75Hz

NEWS SOURCE:amazon.com

