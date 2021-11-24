All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 4090Windows 11Halo InfiniteBattlefield 2042Elon MuskGTA 6RTX 3080HDMI 2.1

Blue Origin announces it will take an NFL hall of famer to space soon

Blue Origin has announced it will be taking an NFL hall of famer to space aboard its New Shepard rocket before the end of the year.

@JakConnorTT
Published Wed, Nov 24 2021 12:31 AM CST
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin has announced its plans for its next space tourism event, where it will take six individuals to a place very few humans have ever traveled.

Blue Origin is gearing up for its next space tourism event and has announced all of the individuals that will be boarding the company's New Shepard rocket sometime next month. Blue Origin took to its website and social channels to announce the members.

The following are booked in; Laura Shepard Churchley, the daughter of the first American to reach space, Michael Strahan, an NFL hall of famer and a co-anchor on ABC's "Good Morning America". Dylan Taylor, CEO of Voyager Space, Evan Dick, Managing Member of Dick Holdings, LLC, and first parent-child duo, Lane and Cameron Bess.

This announcement from Blue Origin marks the company's third crewed mission and first six-person mission. Currently, Blue Origin is targeting a launch date of December 9 at 9:00 am CST / 15:00 UTC from Launch Site One in West Texas. Live coverage of the event will begin 90 minutes prior to the lift-off time at 7:30 am CST.

Blue Origin announces it will take an NFL hall of famer to space soon 01 | TweakTown.com
Buy at Amazon

Calhoun NASA I Need My Space Rocket Plush Throw 50' by 60' Blanket

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$36.99
$36.99$34.99-
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 11/24/2021 at 12:03 am CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:interestingengineering.com, edition.cnn.com, blueorigin.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science and space news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.