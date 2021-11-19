Samsung's next-gen DDR6 memory: DDR6-12800 and can OC to DDR6-17000!

Man, you can't even buy DDR5 memory for a new Intel 12th Gen Core "Alder Lake" CPU and Z690 motherboard because there's a global shortage... and now we're hearing about totally next-gen DDR6 RAM.

Samsung teased next-gen DDR6 memory during its Samsung Tech Day 2021 event, teasing that JEDEC still has to formalize the DDR6 standard itself but the company did tease that it will have blistering fast DDR6-12800 RAM. Consider this: DDR5 kicks things off at around DDR5-4800 to DDR5-5200, while DDR4 is found for the most part in the DDR4-3200 standard. DDR4 @ 3200 to DDR6 @ 12800... insanity.

But Samsung wasn't finished there with its DDR6 leg tease at DDR6-12800 speeds but said that we should Samsung to have DDR6 memory at insane overclocked speeds of DDR6-17000. So let's do that comparison once again -- DDR4 @ 3200 through to DDR6 @ 17000. Wowzers.

DDR5 RAM has two channels per node, while DDR6 ramps things up to four channels per node -- so we should expect the number of memory banks to boost up to 64, which is a 4x increase over the current DDR4 memory standard. We should expect DDR6 RAM sometime in the next few years, with JEDEC still to formalize the DDR6 standard.